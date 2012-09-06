MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
edged lower on Thursday tracking weak global markets, and as
good rainfall in soybeans and rapeseed growing areas bolstered
hopes of a bumper harvest.
* India's monsoon rains were 31 percent above average in the
week to Sept. 5, the weather office said on Thursday, the second
straight week of heavier-than-normal rains, reducing the threat
of a prolonged drought.
* The October soybeans contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.10
percent to 4,000.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
was unchanged at 4,408 rupees per 100 kg.
* The October soyoil contract fell 0.27 percent to
close at 804.70 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
6.45 rupees to 809.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 12
rupees to 4,581 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 7.5 rupees to 4,312.5 rupees per 100
kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended losses for a second straight
session tracking a soft trend in spot markets, where selling by
mills pulled down prices.
* The key October contract on the NCDEX fell 1.22
percent to close at 3,568 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, the most traded S-variety sugar fell 29 rupees to 3,599
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures ended higher tracking firm
cues from spot markets where supplies were thin amid festive
demand.
* The most-active chana contract for October delivery
on the NCDEX fell 1.13 percent at 4,918 rupees per 100
kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 70 rupees to 4,900
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to rains in
top producing state Gujarat though thin supplies and overseas
enquiries restricted the losses.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.58
percent to close at 14,245 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 53 rupees to
15,139 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose as a decline in the area under
cultivation and firm cues from the spot market supported buying.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose
2.03 percent to close at 6,138 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 117 rupees to 5,589 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped due to weak overseas sales but lesser
spot supplies and thin stocks limited the downside.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX
slipped 0.18 percent to close at 43,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 262
rupees to 41,406 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)