MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian soybean and soyoil futures edged lower on Thursday tracking weak global markets, and as good rainfall in soybeans and rapeseed growing areas bolstered hopes of a bumper harvest.

* India's monsoon rains were 31 percent above average in the week to Sept. 5, the weather office said on Thursday, the second straight week of heavier-than-normal rains, reducing the threat of a prolonged drought.

* The October soybeans contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.10 percent to 4,000.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed was unchanged at 4,408 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October soyoil contract fell 0.27 percent to close at 804.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 6.45 rupees to 809.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 12 rupees to 4,581 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 7.5 rupees to 4,312.5 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses for a second straight session tracking a soft trend in spot markets, where selling by mills pulled down prices.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX fell 1.22 percent to close at 3,568 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety sugar fell 29 rupees to 3,599 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures ended higher tracking firm cues from spot markets where supplies were thin amid festive demand.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.13 percent at 4,918 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 70 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to rains in top producing state Gujarat though thin supplies and overseas enquiries restricted the losses.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.58 percent to close at 14,245 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 53 rupees to 15,139 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as a decline in the area under cultivation and firm cues from the spot market supported buying.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 2.03 percent to close at 6,138 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 117 rupees to 5,589 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped due to weak overseas sales but lesser spot supplies and thin stocks limited the downside.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.18 percent to close at 43,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 262 rupees to 41,406 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)