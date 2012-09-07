MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended weak on Friday, weighed by weak overseas markets and rainfall in soybean producing regions.

* The most-active October soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.94 percent lower at 3,843 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed for October delivery fell 3.27 percent to 4,264 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil for October ended 2.02 percent lower at 788.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.45 at 805.65 rupees per 10 kg while soybean fell 27 rupees to 4,554 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 12.5 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* The rains were a hefty 31 percent above average in the past week raising prospects for better winter planting and reviving yields of summer crops, the weather office said on Thursday.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures fell as improved rains boosted hopes of better sowing and aided growth of the kharif pulses.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the NCDEX ended down 1.55 percent at 4,842 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 13 rupees to 4,887 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses for a third session on Friday as mills sought to sell their government-set quotas by a Monday deadline, with some expectations prices could recover after that.

However, a recent improvement in rains in key growing areas could keep sentiment subdued.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX closed down 1.03 percent at 3,531 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 36 rupees to 3,467 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures extended losses to fall to a fresh contract low on Friday, weighed by rains in the top producing state of Gujarat which would improve land moisture and lead to better yield next year.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 2.51 percent at 13,887.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,825 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 125 rupees to 15,014 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in overseas enquiries and a revival in rains that could help improve yield.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 3.98 percent to 5,894 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric slipped 8 rupees to 5,582 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell, tracking bearish cues from other spices, poor exports and on improved rains.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX fell 0.23 percent to close at 43,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 45 rupees to 41,361 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)