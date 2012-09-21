MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Friday, tracking weak global cues, while there
were fewer buyers as the domestic soybean harvest season is just
approaching.
* Traders said small quantities from the new harvest have
started arriving in the producing belts of central India.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.2 percent
lower at 718.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* The October soybean contract dropped 3.1 percent
to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.65
percent to 4,091 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
dropped by 3.6 rupees to 783.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
lost 203 rupees to 4,077 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan. Rapeseed was flat at 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures extended gains for a second session on
Friday tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where buying by
wholesale dealers to meet festival demand pushed up prices.
* The key October contract closed up 0.84 percent at
4,547 rupees per 100 kg.
* A majority of Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this
month, Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Consumption
of all pulses rises during the festive period.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 10 rupees to 4,610
rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell due to poor demand, higher
inventory with mills and forecast of surplus output in the next
season beginning October, traders said.
* The key October contract ended down 0.47 percent
at 3,568 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season
begins, is estimated at 6 million tonnes, up from 5.5 million
tonnes in the previous year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association,
a producers' body, said.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures fell after moving in wide range as weak
demand and prospects of higher sowing outweighed short-covering
by traders.
* The key October contract closed up 2.76 percent at
13,520 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera prices are likely to fall further as heavy rains in
Gujarat in the month of September increased soil moisture and
this will help farmers sow jeera in more areas," said
Bhaveshbhai Patel, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
* India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the
week to Sept. 19, the fourth consecutive week of plentiful
rainfall.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 60
rupees to 14,740 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on a tight supply situation in
spot markets as farmers, reluctant to sell at lower prices, held
back supplies though lack of demand from overseas markets
limited the gains.
* The key October pepper contract closed up 1.32
percent at 4,3650 upees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper rose 487 rupees to 42,087
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell after reversing initial gains on weak
demand coupled with higher stocks with traders.
* The key October turmeric ended down 1.77 percent
at 5,654 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in the top producing state
of Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 100 rupees to 5,975 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)