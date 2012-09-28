MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian soyoil futures extended
losses on Friday to hit their lowest in nearly 10 months, hurt
by a strong rupee and weak demand in spot markets, while
soybeans fell to a six-month low as supplies from the new crop
start arriving in local markets.
* The rupee rose to a near five-month high on
Friday. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but
trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to a two-year low, and
posted their worst weekly performance so far this year, as
bearish investors were discouraged by the rapidly progressing
soybean harvest in the United States.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 3.8 percent down at
648.45 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 647.3 rupees earlier
in the session, the lowest for the second-month contract since
Dec. 5, 20 11.
* The November soybean contract finished 2.5 percent
lower at 3,167.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,138
rupees earlier in the day, while rapeseed fell 3.8
percent to 3,896 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 15.15 rupees to 719.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
fell 66 rupees to 3,278 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 80 rupees to 4,150 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady as the government's
decision to raise supplies for October and November outweighed
an expected rise in demand during the festive season.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* The key November contract closed down 0.11 percent
at 3,459 rupees per 100 kg.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra in October
and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during
this period.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up
by 2 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures dropped due to slack demand in the spot
markets from millers and retailers and prospects of higher
sowing.
* The key October chana contract finished down 0.81
percent at 4,390 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,400
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to weak demand
in the spot markets from local and overseas buyers and prospects
of better sowing after the monsoon revived late in the season.
* The October jeera contract finished down 2.1
percent at 13,612.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 38
rupees to 14,500 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and sluggish
exports demand.
* The October turmeric contract fell 1.3 percent to
5,638 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 24 rupees to 5,513 rupees
per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped as higher prices of Indian produce
dampened demand in the overseas market.
* The most-active October contract ended down 0.38
percent at 43,355 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 95 rupees to 42,089 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)