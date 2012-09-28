MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian soyoil futures extended losses on Friday to hit their lowest in nearly 10 months, hurt by a strong rupee and weak demand in spot markets, while soybeans fell to a six-month low as supplies from the new crop start arriving in local markets.

* The rupee rose to a near five-month high on Friday. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to a two-year low, and posted their worst weekly performance so far this year, as bearish investors were discouraged by the rapidly progressing soybean harvest in the United States.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 3.8 percent down at 648.45 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 647.3 rupees earlier in the session, the lowest for the second-month contract since Dec. 5, 20 11.

* The November soybean contract finished 2.5 percent lower at 3,167.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,138 rupees earlier in the day, while rapeseed fell 3.8 percent to 3,896 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 15.15 rupees to 719.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 66 rupees to 3,278 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 80 rupees to 4,150 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as the government's decision to raise supplies for October and November outweighed an expected rise in demand during the festive season.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* The key November contract closed down 0.11 percent at 3,459 rupees per 100 kg.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during this period.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up by 2 rupees to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures dropped due to slack demand in the spot markets from millers and retailers and prospects of higher sowing.

* The key October chana contract finished down 0.81 percent at 4,390 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to weak demand in the spot markets from local and overseas buyers and prospects of better sowing after the monsoon revived late in the season.

* The October jeera contract finished down 2.1 percent at 13,612.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 38 rupees to 14,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and sluggish exports demand.

* The October turmeric contract fell 1.3 percent to 5,638 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 24 rupees to 5,513 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped as higher prices of Indian produce dampened demand in the overseas market.

* The most-active October contract ended down 0.38 percent at 43,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 95 rupees to 42,089 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)