MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday as mounting stocks, weak exports and expectations of higher supplies from January due to the arrival of the new-season crop weighed on sentiment.

* The December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.17 percent lower at 5,072 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Nizamabad market, spot turmeric closed at 5,047.6 rupees. The market was closed last week due to festivals.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to weak demand from local and overseas buyers, while ongoing sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.44 percent to 14,755 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended higher on depleting stocks, though weak overseas demand and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.06 percent at 39,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 482 rupees to 39,636 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to hopes of a higher area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season, though some improvement in spot demand from millers and an estimated fall in kharif output limited the fall.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.23 percent to close at 4,381 rupees per 100 kg.

* In New Delhi's spot market, chana edged up 12.5 rupees to 4,612.5 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soyoil and soybean futures ended higher, tracking Malaysian palm oil futures, while demand from edible oil crushers' kept spots higher, traders and analysts said.

* The December soybean contract on NCDEX ended up 0.80 percent at 3,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended 0.48 percent higher at 696.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the December rapeseed contract fell 0.67 percent to close at 4,267 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 5.25 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 21 rupees to 3,297 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 75 rupees to 3,225 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose in choppy trade as an expected delay in cane-crushing in the top two sugar-producing states offset higher supplies by mills amid lacklustre demand in spot markets.

* The key December contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.15 percent at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose by 11 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)