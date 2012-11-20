MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian oilseed futures ended down on Tuesday, tracking Malaysian palm oil futures, but soyoil futures rose on crushers' demand for soybeans, traders and analysts said.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.35 percent at 3,270.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract fell 0.84 percent to close at 4,231 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract rose 0.33 percent to end at 698.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.25 rupees to 719.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans gained 14 rupees to 3,311 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 25 rupees to 4,300 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on strong selling by mills amid lacklustre demand in the spot market, and in anticipation of the start of cane-crushing in Maharashtra state.

* Most factories in Maharashtra, the top sugar producer in the country, start cane crushing by the first week of November, but it was delayed this year due to a dispute between farmers and mills over cane prices.

* The key December contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.32 percent at 3,292 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 3 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by rising stocks and sluggish demand from overseas and local buyers, while the approaching arrivals season added to the decline.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.83 percent down at 5,030 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 15.5 rupees to 5,032.5 rupees at Nizamabad, a key spot market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended up as fresh enquiries in the spot market outweighed sluggish exports.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX closed 0.63 percent higher at 14,847.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera was trading at 15,064 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. The market was shut last week due to festivals.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended lower due to weak overseas demand and expectations of higher output, though low stocks and thin supplies in the spot market limited the downside.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX closed 0.23 percent down at 39,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 33 rupees to 39,669 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to a decline in spot demand with the end of major festivals, while prospects of a higher area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season and likely higher imports weighed.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.37 percent to close at 4,321 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 33.5 rupees to 4,579 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)