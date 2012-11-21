MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian pepper futures struck a fresh contract low on Wednesday due to estimates of higher output, conducive weather and yield from new plantations, while high prices in the global market dampened overseas demand.

* Expectations that fresh supplies from the new crop would hit markets by January added to the fall.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.72 percent to end at 37,610 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 37,505 rupees.

* Spot pepper fell 911 rupees to 38,758 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering, supported by some fresh demand from local buyers, though high stocks and the approaching arrivals season limited the rise.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.99 percent at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 27.5 rupees to 5,060 rupees at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh state.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended lower as a rise in domestic supplies outweighed the slow progress of sowing in the key producing region of Gujarat and fresh overseas enquiries.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.59 percent lower at 14,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 36 rupees to 15,100 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* "Selling is seen after every rise in prices because supplies have increased in the local markets," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended nearly flat as weak demand and higher supplies outweighed a delay in cane crushing due to farmers' demand for an increase in cane procurement prices.

* The key December contract on the NCDEX finished almost steady at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 10 rupees to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds futures eased, tracking a fall in overseas prices and on an estimated rise in production, while soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee.

* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.55 percent at 3,252.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract rose 0.97 percent to close at 705.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended 1.80 percent lower at 4,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.65 rupees to 716.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped by 35 rupees to 3,276 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 40.5 rupees to 4,400 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell, weighed by falling demand in spot markets after major festivals ended and prospects of a greater area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.23 percent to close at 4,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 101 rupees to 4,453 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)