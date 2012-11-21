MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian pepper futures struck a
fresh contract low on Wednesday due to estimates of higher
output, conducive weather and yield from new plantations, while
high prices in the global market dampened overseas demand.
* Expectations that fresh supplies from the new crop would
hit markets by January added to the fall.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.72
percent to end at 37,610 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 37,505 rupees.
* Spot pepper fell 911 rupees to 38,758 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering, supported by
some fresh demand from local buyers, though high stocks and the
approaching arrivals season limited the rise.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
up 0.99 percent at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 27.5 rupees to 5,060 rupees at the
Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh state.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended lower as a rise in domestic
supplies outweighed the slow progress of sowing in the key
producing region of Gujarat and fresh overseas enquiries.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
0.59 percent lower at 14,760 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 36 rupees to 15,100 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
* "Selling is seen after every rise in prices because
supplies have increased in the local markets," said Jay Kumar
Jain, a trader from Unjha.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended nearly flat as weak demand and
higher supplies outweighed a delay in cane crushing due to
farmers' demand for an increase in cane procurement prices.
* The key December contract on the NCDEX finished
almost steady at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell by 10 rupees to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds futures eased, tracking a fall in overseas
prices and on an estimated rise in production, while soyoil
edged higher on a weak rupee.
* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX ended
down 0.55 percent at 3,252.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract rose 0.97 percent to
close at 705.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended
1.80 percent lower at 4,155 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 1.65 rupees to 716.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped
by 35 rupees to 3,276 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 40.5 rupees to 4,400 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell, weighed by falling demand in spot
markets after major festivals ended and prospects of a greater
area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
NCDEX fell 1.23 percent to close at 4,268 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 101 rupees to
4,453 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)