Nov 22 Indian pepper futures ended higher on Thursday as traders chose to cover their short positions after prices fell more than 3 percent in the previous session, while thin spot supplies also supported the rise.

* Any sharp upside is unlikely due to estimates of higher output and weak overseas demand, traders and analysts said.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.34 percent at 38,115 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 3.72 percent in the previous session.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 214 rupees to 38,544 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit their highest intra-day permissible limit as demand from north Indian buyers picked up.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 3.31 percent at 5,248 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high of 5,284 rupees.

* Spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 5,085 rupees at Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose, tracking the spot market, while the slow progress of sowing in top producing Gujarat state and export demand aided sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 0.59 percent to close at 14,847.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 102.5 rupees to 15,202.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in nearly a month on subdued demand and higher supplies, though the slow pace of cane-crushing in key producing areas limited the downside.

* The key December contract on the NCDEX fell 0.70 percent to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,265 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures extended losses for a third straight session, tracking a fall in overseas prices and on an estimated increase in production, while soyoil edged higher due to a rise in demand from north India and weakness in the rupee.

* Rapeseed futures rose on short-covering, after falling nearly 3.5 percent in previous three sessions.

* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX fell 1 percent to end at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract rose 0.71 percent to close at 710.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended up 0.77 percent at 4,187 rupees per 100 kg in choppy trade.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 11.55 rupees to 728.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped by 6 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15 rupees to 4,385 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell for a fourth straight session due to hopes of higher area under cultivation and weak demand in spot markets after major festivals ended.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.68 percent to end at 4,239 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 53 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)