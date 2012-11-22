Nov 22 Indian pepper futures ended higher on
Thursday as traders chose to cover their short positions after
prices fell more than 3 percent in the previous session, while
thin spot supplies also supported the rise.
* Any sharp upside is unlikely due to estimates of higher
output and weak overseas demand, traders and analysts said.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up
1.34 percent at 38,115 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 3.72
percent in the previous session.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 214 rupees to 38,544 rupees per
100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures hit their highest intra-day
permissible limit as demand from north Indian buyers picked up.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
up 3.31 percent at 5,248 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high
of 5,284 rupees.
* Spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 5,085 rupees at Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose, tracking the spot market, while
the slow progress of sowing in top producing Gujarat state and
export demand aided sentiment.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 0.59
percent to close at 14,847.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 102.5 rupees to 15,202.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in nearly a month
on subdued demand and higher supplies, though the slow pace of
cane-crushing in key producing areas limited the downside.
* The key December contract on the NCDEX fell 0.70
percent to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,265
rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures extended losses for a third straight
session, tracking a fall in overseas prices and on an estimated
increase in production, while soyoil edged higher due to a rise
in demand from north India and weakness in the rupee.
* Rapeseed futures rose on short-covering, after falling
nearly 3.5 percent in previous three sessions.
* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX fell 1
percent to end at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract rose 0.71 percent to
close at 710.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended
up 0.77 percent at 4,187 rupees per 100 kg in choppy trade.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 11.55 rupees to 728.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
dropped by 6 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15 rupees to 4,385 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell for a fourth straight session due
to hopes of higher area under cultivation and weak demand in
spot markets after major festivals ended.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
NCDEX fell 0.68 percent to end at 4,239 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 53 rupees to
4,400 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)