MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian sugar futures rebounded on
Friday on market talk the government will give mills flexibility
in selling sugar in the open market by releasing the quota for
four months instead of one.
* The key December contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.89 percent at
3,299 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar eased by 8 rupees to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures fell as an increase in domestic
supplies and a drop in local demand weighed on sentiment.
* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 2.09
percent to close at 14,537.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 7.5 rupees to 15,195 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on profit-taking, with higher
stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January due to the
new arrival season aiding selling.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
down 1.94 percent at 5,146 rupees per 100 kg. It had touched the
4 percent upper circuit before closing 3.31 percent higher on
Thursday.
* Spot turmeric rose 15 rupees to 5,100 rupees at Nizamabad
on export enquiries.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on slack domestic supplies and
depleting stocks, though sluggish exports and estimates of
higher output limited the upside.
* The most-active December pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 1 percent to 38,495 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 84 rupees to 38,628 rupees per
100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures snapped a four-day falling streak on
short-covering with a little improvement in the spot market
supporting the upside, though prospects of a greater area under
cultivation limited the upside.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
NCDE ended up 0.71 percent at 4,269 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose by 15 rupees to
4,415 rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures rose, supported by good demand in the
local spot markets and weakness in the rupee, while soybeans
ended up on robust soymeal exports offsetting rising supplies
from the new crop.
* The December soyoil contract on NCDEX ended up
0.99 percent at 717.40 rupees per 10 kg.
* The December soybean contract closed up 0.70
percent at 3,242.5 rupees per 100 kg, while, while rapeseed
rose 0.14 percent to close at 4,193 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
1.7 rupees to 730.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 28
rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 4,400 rupees.
