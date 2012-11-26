MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian soyoil futures climbed on Monday following an upside in overseas prices and on a weak rupee, while rapeseed fell more than one percent as sowing gained pace and the trend indicated higher acreage.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday on expectations stocks might grow at a slower pace, with the market also focusing on the Greek financial aid deal, set to be signed later in the day, which could cheer markets.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.55 percent at 729.65 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 733.35 rupees, the highest level for the front-month contract since Sept. 21.

* The December soybean contract finished down 0.4 percent at 3,260 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 1.37 percent to 4,104 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 7.65 rupees to 743.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 26 rupees to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 88 rupees to 4,200 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures dropped on higher supplies and sluggish demand as key festivals have ended though a delay in cane crushing in the top producing states limited the downside.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

* The key December contract closed down 0.54 percent at 3,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,426 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures edged lower due to prospects of a greater area under the cultivation and hopes of higher imports due to a shortfall in kharif pulses production.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery ended down 0.14 percent at 4,249 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana inched down 5 rupees to 4,425 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES:

Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in domestic supplies and weak demand in the local market, while ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract closed 1.63 percent lower at 14,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 143 rupees to 15,000 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures fell due to rising stocks and on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers.

* The December turmeric contract dropped 1.88 percent at 5,016 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 55 rupees to 5,045 rupees in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures eased, weighed by estimates of higher output and weak exports.

* The most-active December pepper contract eased 1.26 percent at 37,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 52 rupees to 38,639 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)