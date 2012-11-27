MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian soyoil futures erased early gains to end lower on Tuesday, following a downside in Malaysian palm oil prices and on a stronger rupee.

* Soybean ended steady, supported by thin supplies in the local spot markets, while rapeseed climbed on depleting stocks.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Tuesday, as traders booked profits from a near one-week high after Greece's international lenders agreed on a financial aid deal that boosted market optimism.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.05 percent down at 3,258.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December Rapeseed gained 0.8 percent to 4,137 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 0.51 percent to 725.9 rupees per 10 kg.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil. A strong rupee makes imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.1 rupees to 744.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged higher 4 rupees to 3,291 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 36 rupees to 4,404 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat as a delay in cane crushing in the key producing areas outweighed sluggish demand and higher supplies for the December to March period.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

* The key December contract closed unchanged at 3,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 8 rupees to 3,418 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on some value buying after falling for two sessions, while slow sowing due to a delayed harvesting of summer-sown crops in some states supported the buying.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery rose 0.59 percent at 4,274 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down 11 rupees to 4,414 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on estimates of increased output, while higher prices in the global market dampened exports.

* The most-active December pepper contract closed down 1.57 percent at 37,275 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 36,750 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot pepper fell 554 rupees to 38,085 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose, on improvement in local buying, while fresh overseas enquiries also supported the rise.

* The December jeera contract closed 0.56 percent higher at 14,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 52 rupees to 14,948 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session. * The December turmeric contract finished up 1.28 percent at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot turmeric inched higher by 3 rupees to 5,048 rupees in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)