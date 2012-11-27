MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian soyoil futures erased
early gains to end lower on Tuesday, following a downside in
Malaysian palm oil prices and on a stronger rupee.
* Soybean ended steady, supported by thin supplies in the
local spot markets, while rapeseed climbed on depleting stocks.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Tuesday, as
traders booked profits from a near one-week high after Greece's
international lenders agreed on a financial aid deal that
boosted market optimism.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.05 percent down at
3,258.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December Rapeseed gained 0.8 percent to 4,137
rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 0.51 percent to
725.9 rupees per 10 kg.
* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil. A strong
rupee makes imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns
of oilmeal exporters.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
1.1 rupees to 744.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged
higher 4 rupees to 3,291 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 36 rupees to 4,404 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended flat as a delay in cane crushing
in the key producing areas outweighed sluggish demand and higher
supplies for the December to March period.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March,
including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the
October-November period, slightly higher than the average
monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.
* The key December contract closed unchanged at 3,290
rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell by 8 rupees to 3,418 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose on some value buying after falling
for two sessions, while slow sowing due to a delayed harvesting
of summer-sown crops in some states supported the buying.
* The most-active chana contract for December delivery
rose 0.59 percent at 4,274 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down 11 rupees to
4,414 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on estimates of
increased output, while higher prices in the global market
dampened exports.
* The most-active December pepper contract closed
down 1.57 percent at 37,275 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 36,750 rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot pepper fell 554 rupees to 38,085 rupees per 100 kg,
in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose, on improvement in local buying,
while fresh overseas enquiries also supported the rise.
* The December jeera contract closed 0.56 percent
higher at 14,425 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 52 rupees to 14,948 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering after falling
more than 1 percent in the previous session.
* The December turmeric contract finished up 1.28
percent at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric inched higher by 3 rupees to 5,048 rupees in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)