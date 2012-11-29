MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday on hopes the government would raise import duty and a delay in cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh, the second biggest sugar producing state.

* The key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.85 percent at 3,318 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar jumped by 28 rupees to 3,446 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India currently imposes a 10 percent import tax on sugar.

* In Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher following gains in overseas prices and as soybean supplies from the new crop were less than expected.

* At 1255 GMT, U.S. soybean was up 0.76 percent to $14.57-1/4 per bushel.

* The December soybean contract ended up 0.38 percent to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg.

* December Rapeseed gained 1.86 percent to 4,214 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.68 percent to 730.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.7 rupees to 741.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean ended unchanged at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 30 rupees to 4,225 rupees.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on prospects of a higher area under cultivation due to attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, though the slow pace of sowing limited the losses.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery finished down 0.87 percent at 4,237 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 22 rupees to 4,437 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures snapped a three-day fall on some value buying, supported by depleting stocks and thin supplies in the spot market.

* The most-active December pepper contract closed up 2.66 percent at 38,265 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 209 rupees to 38,294 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures fell due to ample supplies in the domestic market while ongoing sowing operations also weighed.

* The December jeera contract fell 0.78 percent lower at 14,312.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 155 rupees to 15,103 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and subdued demand from local and overseas buyers.

* Supplies from the new crop will start from January.

* The December turmeric contract fell 2.05 percent at 4,976 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 31 rupees to 5,018 rupees in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)