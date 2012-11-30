MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Friday on a strong rupee, correction in overseas prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose 1 percent on Friday.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed down 0.7 percent at 2,370 ringgit per tonne on Friday, while U.S. soybean was down 0.74 percent at $14.37-1/4 per bushel at 1216 GMT.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.88 percent to 3,209.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* December rapeseed eased 0.59 percent to 4,189 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped 1.44 percent to 720.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.4 rupee to 741.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 37 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 28 rupees to 4,198 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady as subdued demand and higher supplies for the December-to-March period outweighed a delay in cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second biggest sugar producing state.

* The December contract finished down 0.15 percent at 3,313 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar edged down 7 rupees to 3,439 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on weak demand in the local markets in the absence of any fresh trigger and expectations of a greater area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery finished down 0.4 percent at 4,220 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 37 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low due to sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, while rising stocks and the approaching arrivals season weighed on sentiment.

* The December turmeric contract closed down 1.6 percent at 4,896 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,878 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric fell 20 rupees to 4,998 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in the top-producing state of Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of increased output and subdued demand from overseas buyers.

* The most-active December pepper contract fell 2.38 percent to 37,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 571 rupees to 37,724 rupees per 100 kg, in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures eased on an increase in domestic supplies amid poor demand from local buyers while higher stocks in the exchange warehouses added to the fall.

* The December jeera contract dropped 0.73 percent to 14,207.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 85 rupees to 15,017 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)