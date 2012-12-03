MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures recovered partially as traders covered shorts from a contract low, when it was weighed by lower demand for brisk supplies.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.57 percent lower at 14,027.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,855 rupees earlier in the session.

* Spot jeera fell 48.5 rupees to 14,871.0 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. Daily supplies were around 5,000-6,000 bags of 60 kg each against a demand of 3,000-4,000 bags.

* "People are waiting for sowing data on jeera, expectations are on the lower side," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat will continue through December. India is the world's top producer, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher as depleting stocks and thin domestic supplies supported some buying, though estimates of increased output and weak exports limited the rise.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.64 percent to end at 38,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher pepper production is expected after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* Spot pepper rose 415.6 rupees to 38,147.1 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on short-covering, though slack demand from spot traders and weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.94 percent at 4,924 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric fell 52.5 rupees to 4,945 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Supplies from the new crop will hit local markets from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from their lowest level in seven weeks, helped by a similar trend overseas amid low supplies in the domestic market. Soyoil futures also recovered.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose as signs of China's economic revival fuelled hopes of stronger commodity demand from the world's No.2 edible oil buyer. CBOT soybean also jumped 1.46 percent to $14.59-3/4 per bushel.

* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX rose 1.43 percent to end at 3,150.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,091 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on Oct. 10, while soyoil rose 1.42 percent to close at 720.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* December Rapeseed rose 0.41 percent to end at 4,134 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.35 rupees to 733.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 48 rupees to 3,165 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 100 rupees to 4,225 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on Monday to hit their lowest in more than a week as subdued demand and higher supplies for the December-to-March period outweighed a delay in cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-biggest sugar producer.

* The key December contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.33 percent at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, the contract hit a low of 3,275 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 23.

* Spot sugar nudged 4.35 rupees lower to 3,421.55 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on prospects of a higher area under cultivation due to conducive weather conditions, while sluggish spot demand also aided the trend.

* Sowing of chana is lagging behind in some areas due to a delayed harvesting of summer crops, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's due to attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, traders and analysts said.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended down 0.49 percent at 4,032 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 174.45 rupees to 4,129.70 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)