MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures rebounded from their contract low on Tuesday as traders covered their short positions, with slow progress of sowing also acting in support.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the top producer, will continue through December.

* Sowing is behind schedule in Gujarat as low monsoon rains in some parts of the state pushed it back.

* The December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 0.61 percent at 14,112.50 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 13,855 rupees in the previous session.

* Spot jeera fell 2.3 rupees to 14,868.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose more than 1 percent as thin stocks and slack daily supplies supported prices, though weak demand from exporters due to higher prices kept the advance in check.

* The most-active December pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 0.91 percent to end at 38,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 56.8 rupees to 38,203.9 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper production is expected to rise after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures edged lower after gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session, while rapeseed futures fell to their lowest in nearly two months, weighed by expectations of higher arrivals in the coming days.

* The actively traded soybean for January delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.38 percent lower at 3,133.50 rupees per 100 kg, after gaining as much as 2.84 percent on Monday.

* The most-traded rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.13 percent lower at 4,092 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,071 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 12.

* The soyoil contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.71 percent lower at 702.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.90 rupees to 727.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 2 rupees to 3,163 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 4,225.00 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended a tad higher on some short-covering, though weak exports, higher stocks and hopes of a pick-up in supplies in the coming weeks from the new crop weighed.

* New crop will start coming into the local markets from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.20 percent at 4,934 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric edged down 2 rupees to 4,943 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on prospects of higher output as farmers see area under cultivation expanding and as likely higher imports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended down 0.57 percent at 4,009 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 18.65 rupees to 4,148.35 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry showed the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit their lowest in over a month due to a decline in demand and on rising supplies as the government has asked mills to sell more in the December-to-March period.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.21 percent at 3,289 rupees per 100 kg, after dropping to 3,283 rupees earlier in the day, a level seen on Oct. 27.

* Spot sugar fell 11.10 rupees to 3,410.45 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)