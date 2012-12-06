MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian pepper futures hit a new contract low on Thursday, weighed by estimates of increased output and tepid demand from overseas buyers because of higher prices. * The most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.74 percent to 33,565 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier hit a contract low of 33,200 rupees. * Pepper production is expected to rise in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers. * Spot pepper rose 297.4 rupees to 38,847.4 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. JEERA Indian jeera futures fell on weak overseas demand, while conducive weather conditions during the sowing season also weighed. * Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the top producer, will continue through December. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.04 percent at 15,027.50 rupees per 100 kg. Spot jeera edged down 18 rupees to 14,909.1 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat. * India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent, tracking the local market where demand was good from north Indian buyers. * The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 3.76 percent at 5,746 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric rose 40 rupees to 4,971.5 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures extended gains to hit their highest in a week, tracking world markets and due to continued lower arrivals. * Malaysian palm ended 0.48 percent higher at 2,294 ringgits per tonne, while CBOT soybean was 0.32 percent higher at $14.84 per bushel. * The most-active soybean contract for January delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.78 percent to 3,225 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,279 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 30. * Soyoil contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended down 0.30 percent at 714.30 rupees, reversing from the day's high of 725.5 rupees, the highest since Nov. 27. The rapeseed contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.36 percent lower at 4,169 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 8.85 rupees to 733.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 45 rupees to 3,228 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 32.50 rupees to 4,217.50 rupees. CHANA India chana futures fell on expectations of higher imports and hopes of a rise in area under cultivation due to conducive weather conditions. * The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended down 1.31 percent at 4,001 rupees per 100 kg. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 52.95 rupees to 4,258.95 rupees per 100 kg, helped by buying from millers. * Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable conditions for planting the crop in more areas. SUGAR Indian sugar extended losses for a third session on Thursday to touch its lowest in nearly six weeks, weighed by ample supplies against low demand from millers. * The key January contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.40 percent at 3,276 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of from 3,270 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 25. * Spot sugar fell 35.15 rupees to 3,341 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state. * The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)