MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian pepper futures hit a new
contract low on Thursday, weighed by estimates of increased
output and tepid demand from overseas buyers because of higher
prices.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.74
percent to 33,565 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier hit a
contract low of 33,200 rupees.
* Pepper production is expected to rise in the states of
Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.
* Spot pepper rose 297.4 rupees to 38,847.4 rupees per 100
kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on weak overseas demand, while
conducive weather conditions during the sowing season also
weighed.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the
top producer, will continue through December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down
1.04 percent at 15,027.50 rupees per 100 kg. Spot jeera edged
down 18 rupees to 14,909.1 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key
spot market in Gujarat.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent, tracking
the local market where demand was good from north Indian buyers.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up
3.76 percent at 5,746 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric rose 40
rupees to 4,971.5 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh state.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures extended gains to hit their highest
in a week, tracking world markets and due to continued lower
arrivals.
* Malaysian palm ended 0.48 percent higher at 2,294
ringgits per tonne, while CBOT soybean was 0.32 percent
higher at $14.84 per bushel.
* The most-active soybean contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX rose 0.78 percent to 3,225 rupees per 100
kg, after hitting a high of 3,279 rupees, a level last seen on
Nov. 30.
* Soyoil contract for January delivery on the NCDEX
ended down 0.30 percent at 714.30 rupees, reversing from the
day's high of 725.5 rupees, the highest since Nov. 27. The
rapeseed contract for January delivery on the NCDEX
ended 0.36 percent lower at 4,169 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
8.85 rupees to 733.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 45
rupees to 3,228 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 32.50 rupees to 4,217.50 rupees.
CHANA
India chana futures fell on expectations of higher imports
and hopes of a rise in area under cultivation due to conducive
weather conditions.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX ended down 1.31 percent at 4,001 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 52.95 rupees to
4,258.95 rupees per 100 kg, helped by buying from millers.
* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in
progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September
have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable
conditions for planting the crop in more areas.
SUGAR
Indian sugar extended losses for a third session on Thursday
to touch its lowest in nearly six weeks, weighed by ample
supplies against low demand from millers.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.40 percent at 3,276 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of
from 3,270 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 25.
* Spot sugar fell 35.15 rupees to 3,341 rupees per 100 kg at
Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March,
including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the
October-November period, higher than the average monthly
allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)