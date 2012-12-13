MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian soyoil futures reversed early losses to close up on Thursday on short-covering while rapeseed futures fell on an expected rise in supplies with the increase in the area under cultivation.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.42 percent to end at 699.6 rupees per 10 kg. The contract fell nearly 3 percent in the previous seven trading sessions before rising on Thursday.

* The January soybean contract closed marginally up at 3,317 rupees per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed contract was down 0.24 percent at 4,097 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.6 rupees to 718.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 9 rupees to 3,286 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,225 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures recovered from early losses on value buying, though rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing weighed on the sentiment.

* The key January contract closed up 0.12 percent at 3,302 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar closed flat at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on sluggish demand in the domestic market and expectations of higher output from a likely rise in the area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery ended down 0.68 percent at 3,943 rupees per 100 kg.

* Imports of pulses in the fiscal year ending March 2013 are expected to be higher than those a year earlier due to a shortfall in the output of summer-sown pulses, traders said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 39 rupees to 4,110 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell more than 1 percent on subdued demand from overseas buyers while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop, the sowing of which continues through December.

* The key jeera contract was down 1.1 percent at 15,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 22 rupees to 15,003 rupees per 100 kg at the Unjha spot market in the western state of Gujarat.

* India is the world's largest producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on thin carry-forward stocks and slack spot supplies, though hopes of a rise in supplies from January with the arrival of the new season crop and sluggish export demand weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.18 percent at 34,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 107 rupees to 38,711 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 1.5 percent on some fresh overseas enquiries though higher inventories limited the rise in prices.

* Expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop, which will arrive from January, could put pressure on jeera at higher prices.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.76 percent at 6,252 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)