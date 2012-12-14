MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday to the highest in six weeks, boosted by gains in overseas prices and thin supplies in local spot markets, as farmers held back produce on expectations of a rise in prices.

* Soyoil rose following gains in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed was steady as an expected rise in production weighed.

* The January soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.4 percent at 3,398 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,415 rupees, the highest for the second-month contract since Nov. 2.

* The January soyoil contract rose 1.65 percent to 711.2 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract was up 0.48 percent at 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.15 rupees to 723.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 33 rupees to 3,319 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 50 rupees to 4,275 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as rising supplies and subdued demand outweighed hopes the government would give mills flexibility in selling the sweetener in the open market.

* The key January contract closed down 0.18 percent at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg. The contract was trading in a narrow band of 3,296 rupees to 3,303 rupees.

* Sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures snapped a 3-day falling streak as traders covered short positions though weak domestic demand and expectations of higher area under cultivation restricted the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery closed up 0.41 percent at 3,959 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 41 rupees to 4,069.65 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures rose on Friday due to thin supplies in the domestic market and on a slowness in sowing due to poor rains in parts of Gujarat, the top producer.

* Jeera is a winter crop, the sowing of which continues through December.

* The March jeera contract closed up 0.75 percent at 15,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 22 rupees to 14,981 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up, supported by some fresh overseas enquiries and less area under cultivation, though higher inventories limited the upside.

* Expectations of fresh supplies from the new season crop that would arrive from January could put pressure at higher prices.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.70 percent at 6,208 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 10 rupees to 5,172 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as lower domestic supplies and thin carry-forward stocks supported buying, though estimates of higher output and weak exports limited the upside.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.17 percent to 34,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 65 rupees to 38,675 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)