MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures ended higher on Monday on a weak rupee, good demand in
the physical market, and firm overseas markets.
* The January soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.13 percent
at 3,440.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.44 percent to
end at 715.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract ended up 1.22 percent at 4,139 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
1.05 rupees to 731.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 27
rupees to 3,412 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 92.5 rupees to 4,315 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were almost flat on low volume on
Monday as mills kept prices steady due to higher production
cost, though demand from retail and bulk consumers was subdued.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended almost
flat at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell 17 rupees to 3,315 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended up due to some value buying after
prices fell more than 3 percent since the start of the month,
though expectations of a higher area under cultivation limited
the upside.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 0.83 percent at 3,982 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 2.5 rupees to
4,042.5 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high as fresh demand
from north Indian buyers and a lesser area under cultivation
supported buying.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up
3.34 percent at 6,442 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 6,474 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 84
rupees to 5,256 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on firm cues from spot markets
where winter demand was seen supporting prices, while lesser
stocks also supported the rise.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 1.63 percent to end at 35,155 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 101 rupees to 38,722 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell as conducive weather conditions in
the top producer Gujarat state were seen supporting sowing
operations, though fresh export enquiries limited the fall.
* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through
December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.21
percent lower at 15,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)