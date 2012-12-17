MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher on Monday on a weak rupee, good demand in the physical market, and firm overseas markets.

* The January soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.13 percent at 3,440.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.44 percent to end at 715.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract ended up 1.22 percent at 4,139 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.05 rupees to 731.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 27 rupees to 3,412 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 92.5 rupees to 4,315 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were almost flat on low volume on Monday as mills kept prices steady due to higher production cost, though demand from retail and bulk consumers was subdued.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended almost flat at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell 17 rupees to 3,315 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended up due to some value buying after prices fell more than 3 percent since the start of the month, though expectations of a higher area under cultivation limited the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.83 percent at 3,982 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 2.5 rupees to 4,042.5 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high as fresh demand from north Indian buyers and a lesser area under cultivation supported buying.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 3.34 percent at 6,442 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,474 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 84 rupees to 5,256 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on firm cues from spot markets where winter demand was seen supporting prices, while lesser stocks also supported the rise.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.63 percent to end at 35,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 101 rupees to 38,722 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell as conducive weather conditions in the top producer Gujarat state were seen supporting sowing operations, though fresh export enquiries limited the fall.

* Jeera is a winter crop, for which sowing continues through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.21 percent lower at 15,382.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)