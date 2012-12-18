MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking, driven by a drop in overseas prices.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended lower 2.25 percent at 3,363 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract fell 1.47 percent to 705.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract rose 0.22 percent to end at 4,148 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 5.3 rupees to 726.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 39 rupees to 3,373 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 87.5 rupees to 4,227.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar extended losses for a fourth day as crushing gained pace and demand from retail and bulk consumers remained muted.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX fell 0.42 percent to end at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,271 rupees, a level not seen after Dec. 7.

* Sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,317 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures slipped on expectations of increased output from a likely rise in the sowing area, though firm demand in spot markets from millers and retailers restricted the downside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.12 percent to 3,977 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 27.5 rupees to 4,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local demand has improved marginally at these levels, but it is unlikely to sustain at higher prices because the next crop is expected to be higher," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high for the second session on Tuesday due to a pickup in domestic demand and a fall in the area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.54 percent at 6,606 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,638 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 41 rupees to 5,297 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended up, supported by a pickup in local demand in the winter season amid slack supplies, but weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.46 percent to 35,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 28 rupees to 38,694 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on fresh overseas enquiries and lesser supplies in the domestic market.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.49 percent at 15,765 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 67 rupees to 15,055 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)