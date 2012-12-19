MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract high on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, offsetting improved demand from north Indian buyers and a fall in the area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.24 percent to 6,590 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,780 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 69.5 rupees to 5,366.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as bullish cues from the spot market amid slack supplies and depleting stocks supported buying though weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 0.28 percent to end at 35,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 136 rupees to 38,830 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended up on fresh overseas enquiries and lesser spot supplies though a higher area under cultivation restricted the upside.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.28 percent at 15,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 92 rupees to 15,147 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on bargain buying supported by steady local demand though hopes of a rise in production and higher supplies through imports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.08 percent at 4,020 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 13 rupees to 4,083 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures eased on rising supplies and a drop in palm oil prices overseas, while oilseeds rose on good exports demand for oilmeal.

* The January soyoil contract fell 0.42 percent to 702.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract jumped 2.41 percent to 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soybean contract on NCDEX ended almost flat at 3,363.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.85 rupees to 720.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 25 rupees to 3,348 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 2.5 rupees to 4,225 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended weak as higher production cost forced mills to keep prices steady, though demand was weak due to the winter season.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX fell 0.24 percent at 3,269 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)