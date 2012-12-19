MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian turmeric futures retreated
from a fresh contract high on Wednesday due to mounting stocks,
offsetting improved demand from north Indian buyers and a fall
in the area under cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.24 percent to
6,590 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,780
rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 69.5 rupees to 5,366.5 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as bullish cues from the spot
market amid slack supplies and depleting stocks supported buying
though weak exports weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 0.28 percent to end at 35,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 136 rupees to 38,830 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended up on fresh overseas enquiries
and lesser spot supplies though a higher area under cultivation
restricted the upside.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.28 percent at 15,810 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 92
rupees to 15,147 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose on bargain buying supported by
steady local demand though hopes of a rise in production and
higher supplies through imports weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 1.08 percent at 4,020 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 13 rupees to
4,083 rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures eased on rising supplies and a drop in
palm oil prices overseas, while oilseeds rose on good exports
demand for oilmeal.
* The January soyoil contract fell 0.42 percent to
702.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract
jumped 2.41 percent to 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soybean contract on NCDEX ended almost
flat at 3,363.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
5.85 rupees to 720.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 25
rupees to 3,348 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 2.5 rupees to 4,225 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended weak as higher production cost
forced mills to keep prices steady, though demand was weak due
to the winter season.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX fell 0.24
percent at 3,269 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)