MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday to their lowest level in nearly two months on sluggish demand and rising supplies as cane crushing gained momentum in all producing states.

* The January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.37 percent to close at 3,257 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,245 rupees.

* Sugar was steady at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures dropped tracking a fall in overseas prices and a rise in supplies in local spot markets.

* Soyoil ended steady as a drop in palm oil prices outweighed a weak rupee, while rapeseed fell on higher acreage.

* The January soybean contract on the NCDEX fell 1.96 percent to 3,297.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract edged down 0.09 percent to 701.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.33 percent to 4,234 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged down 2.05 rupees to 718.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 14 rupees to 3,334 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 55 rupees to 4,280 rupees.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell on subdued demand from overseas buyers due to higher prices of the local produce in the global market and expectations of an increase in output.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX fell 0.73 percent to 35,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 54 rupees to 38,776 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged up on some fresh overseas enquiries and expectations of lower output, though mounting stocks weighed.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.06 percent to 6,594 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 14.5 rupees to 5,352 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended up due to fresh overseas enquiries, though conducive weather conditions seen supporting sowing in the top producer Gujarat state weighed on sentiments.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.71 percent at 15,922.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera edged down 9.5 rupees to 15,137.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures ended up due to good demand from millers and retailers in the spot market, though expectations of a rise in production and higher supplies through imports restricted the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.02 percent to close at 4,061 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 45 rupees to 4,128 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)