MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian sugar futures fell on
Thursday to their lowest level in nearly two months on sluggish
demand and rising supplies as cane crushing gained momentum in
all producing states.
* The January contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.37 percent to close at 3,257
rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,245 rupees.
* Sugar was steady at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures dropped tracking a fall in overseas
prices and a rise in supplies in local spot markets.
* Soyoil ended steady as a drop in palm oil prices
outweighed a weak rupee, while rapeseed fell on higher acreage.
* The January soybean contract on the NCDEX fell
1.96 percent to 3,297.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract edged down 0.09
percent to 701.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract dropped 0.33 percent to 4,234 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged
down 2.05 rupees to 718.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
eased 14 rupees to 3,334 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 55 rupees to 4,280 rupees.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell on subdued demand from overseas
buyers due to higher prices of the local produce in the global
market and expectations of an increase in output.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX fell 0.73 percent to 35,510 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 54 rupees to 38,776 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures edged up on some fresh overseas
enquiries and expectations of lower output, though mounting
stocks weighed.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX edged up
0.06 percent to 6,594 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 14.5 rupees to 5,352 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures ended up due to fresh overseas enquiries,
though conducive weather conditions seen supporting sowing in
the top producer Gujarat state weighed on sentiments.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up
0.71 percent at 15,922.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, spot jeera edged down 9.5 rupees to 15,137.5
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures ended up due to good demand from millers and
retailers in the spot market, though expectations of a rise in
production and higher supplies through imports restricted the
upside.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX rose 1.02 percent to close at 4,061 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 45 rupees to
4,128 rupees per 100 kg.
