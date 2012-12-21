MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Friday, tracking firm overseas markets and due to a weak rupee
and an improvement in demand in the winter season.
* Soybean futures slipped as a drop in the world market
outweighed good export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed ended
higher on strong oilmeal demand.
* The January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.33
percent at 3,286.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.41 percent to
704.55 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract
edged up 0.14 percent at 4,240 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil inched
down 0.4 percent to 718.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
16 rupees to 3,314 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 5 rupees to 4,255 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain buying after
hitting a two-month low in the previous session, though subdued
demand due to the winter season and rising supplies weighed on
sentiment.
* The January sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.24 percent at 3,265 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of
3,245 rupees in the previous session.
* Sugar fell by 22 rupees to 3,288 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell due to expectations of higher
output from a likely increase in the area under cultivation
while the likelihood of higher imports also weighed.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX fell 0.81 percent to 4,028 rupees per 100
kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 30 rupees to
4,120 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish overseas sales
and expectations of an increase in output.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX fell 1.98 percent to 34,805 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 599 rupees to 38,117 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent as higher
stocks and the approaching new supply season weighed on
sentiment.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 3.76
percent to 6,346 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 47 rupees to 5,281 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell as favourable weather conditions
seen supporting sowing operations in the top producer Gujarat
state and on a drop in the local demand.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX dropped 2.12
percent at 15,585 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 76
rupees to 15,121 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)