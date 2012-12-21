MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking firm overseas markets and due to a weak rupee and an improvement in demand in the winter season.

* Soybean futures slipped as a drop in the world market outweighed good export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed ended higher on strong oilmeal demand.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.33 percent at 3,286.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.41 percent to 704.55 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged up 0.14 percent at 4,240 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil inched down 0.4 percent to 718.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,314 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 5 rupees to 4,255 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain buying after hitting a two-month low in the previous session, though subdued demand due to the winter season and rising supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The January sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.24 percent at 3,265 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,245 rupees in the previous session.

* Sugar fell by 22 rupees to 3,288 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to expectations of higher output from a likely increase in the area under cultivation while the likelihood of higher imports also weighed.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.81 percent to 4,028 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 30 rupees to 4,120 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish overseas sales and expectations of an increase in output.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX fell 1.98 percent to 34,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 599 rupees to 38,117 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent as higher stocks and the approaching new supply season weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 3.76 percent to 6,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 47 rupees to 5,281 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell as favourable weather conditions seen supporting sowing operations in the top producer Gujarat state and on a drop in the local demand.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX dropped 2.12 percent at 15,585 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 76 rupees to 15,121 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)