MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian soyoil and oilseed futures fell on Monday due to a stronger rupee and on an expected rise in edible oil imports after Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, fixed its crude palm oil export tax for January at zero percent.

* Higher area under rapeseed and weak exports demand for soymeal also weighed on sentiments.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2 percent at 3,229.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract ended 1.16 percent lower at 694 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 2.13 percent to end at 4,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 5 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 21 rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 40 rupees to 4,325 rupees.

* A strong rupee makes imports of farm commodities cheaper and at the same time trims returns of Indian exporters. The rupee rose on Monday.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell because of sluggish demand in the winter season and on rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing.

* The January sugar contract closed 0.18 percent down at 3,263 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 7 rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell as conducive weather conditions were seen supporting sowing in the top producing Gujarat state while sluggish domestic demand also weighed.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.

* The March jeera contract fell 1.85 percent to close at 15,275 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 61 rupees to 15,034 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by mounting stocks amid subdued demand from exporters and the approaching new supply season.

* The April turmeric contract ended weaker 0.94 percent at 6,294 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 9.5 rupees to 5,271.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to weak overseas sales and expectations of an increase in output, though depleting stocks and lesser supplies kept the downside limited.

* The most-active February pepper contract edged down 0.16 percent to close at 34,920 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 76 rupees to 38,068 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on hopes of an increase in the seeded area and likelihood of higher imports, though expectations of some lower level demand from millers could support prices.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery ended down 0.4 percent at 4,025 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 3.5 rupees to 4,111 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)