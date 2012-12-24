MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian soyoil and oilseed futures
fell on Monday due to a stronger rupee and on an expected rise
in edible oil imports after Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil
producer, fixed its crude palm oil export tax for January at
zero percent.
* Higher area under rapeseed and weak exports demand for
soymeal also weighed on sentiments.
* The January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2 percent
at 3,229.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract ended 1.16 percent
lower at 694 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract dropped 2.13 percent to end at 4,175 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
by 5 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 21
rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 40 rupees to 4,325 rupees.
* A strong rupee makes imports of farm commodities cheaper
and at the same time trims returns of Indian exporters. The
rupee rose on Monday.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell because of sluggish demand in the
winter season and on rising supplies due to the ongoing cane
crushing.
* The January sugar contract closed 0.18 percent
down at 3,263 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell by 7 rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell as conducive weather conditions
were seen supporting sowing in the top producing Gujarat state
while sluggish domestic demand also weighed.
* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the
leading cultivating states and would end by the month-end.
* The March jeera contract fell 1.85 percent to
close at 15,275 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 61
rupees to 15,034 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by mounting stocks
amid subdued demand from exporters and the approaching new
supply season.
* The April turmeric contract ended weaker 0.94
percent at 6,294 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 9.5 rupees to 5,271.5 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to weak overseas sales and
expectations of an increase in output, though depleting stocks
and lesser supplies kept the downside limited.
* The most-active February pepper contract edged
down 0.16 percent to close at 34,920 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 76 rupees to 38,068 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell on hopes of an increase in the
seeded area and likelihood of higher imports, though
expectations of some lower level demand from millers could
support prices.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
ended down 0.4 percent at 4,025 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 3.5 rupees to
4,111 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)