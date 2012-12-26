MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Wednesday as hopes that the government would raise duty on imports of the sweetener outweighed sluggish demand in the spot markets.

* The January sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at 3,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is expected to decide on raising import duty on the sweetener by the year-end, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Dec. 13, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,272 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures eased on weak demand in local spot markets, while soyoil rose on an expected rise in demand due to winter season.

* The January soybean contract finished down 0.39 percent at 3,217 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.52 percent to 697.6 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract nudged down 0.07 percent to 4,172 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 2.5 rupees to 711.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell by 43 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 55 rupees to 4,270 rupees.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures plunged on weak demand in the spot markets and an expected rise in the acreage.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery closed down 3 percent at 3,906 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 111 rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures dropped on subdued demand and as favourable weather was seen supporting sowing in the top producing Gujarat state.

* The March jeera contract finished down 2.68 percent at 14,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera dropped 157 rupees to 14,877 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were lower due to sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers while estimates of higher output also weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract fell 2.41 percent to 34,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 380 rupees to 37,689 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to an expected drop in output next year as the area under cultivation fell.

* The April turmeric contract rose 2.51 percent to 6,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 14 rupees to 5,258 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)