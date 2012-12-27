MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian sugar futures fell to a
one-week low on Thursday on sluggish demand and rising stocks as
cane crushing gained momentum in all producing states.
* The January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.18 percent at
3,260 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,248 rupees earlier
in the day.
* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between
Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
* Sugar eased by a rupee to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian soybean and soyoil futures edged higher, following
gains in overseas markets and on a weaker rupee, while rapeseed
futures fell due to a higher acreage.
* The January soybean contract ended up 0.17 percent
at 3,225.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soyoil contract closed 0.33 percent
higher at 699.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract dropped 0.5 percent to 4,151 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million
hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.75 rupees at 708.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
edged up by 12 rupees to 3,282 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 10 rupees to 4,260
rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged higher on bargain-buying, though
poor demand in spot markets weighed on sentiments.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
rose 0.23 percent to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 73 rupees to
3,927 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose 2 percent, supported by firm
demand in the domestic market from north Indian buyers and on
expectation of a drop in output next year due to a lower area
under cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract closed 2 percent
higher at 6,584 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric jumped 128 rupees to 5,385 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged down on weak local demand while
the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiments.
* The March jeera contract fell 0.27 percent to
14,825 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 75
rupees to 14,801 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks, though
sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.
* The most-active February pepper contract rose 0.69
percent to 34,315 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 217 rupees to 37,906 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)