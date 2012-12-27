MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian sugar futures fell to a one-week low on Thursday on sluggish demand and rising stocks as cane crushing gained momentum in all producing states.

* The January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.18 percent at 3,260 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,248 rupees earlier in the day.

* Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

* Sugar eased by a rupee to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soybean and soyoil futures edged higher, following gains in overseas markets and on a weaker rupee, while rapeseed futures fell due to a higher acreage.

* The January soybean contract ended up 0.17 percent at 3,225.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soyoil contract closed 0.33 percent higher at 699.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract dropped 0.5 percent to 4,151 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.44 million hectares as of Dec. 21, compared with 6.27 million hectares during the same period last year.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.75 rupees at 708.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 12 rupees to 3,282 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 10 rupees to 4,260 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged higher on bargain-buying, though poor demand in spot markets weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery rose 0.23 percent to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 73 rupees to 3,927 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose 2 percent, supported by firm demand in the domestic market from north Indian buyers and on expectation of a drop in output next year due to a lower area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract closed 2 percent higher at 6,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric jumped 128 rupees to 5,385 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged down on weak local demand while the ongoing sowing operations also weighed on sentiments.

* The March jeera contract fell 0.27 percent to 14,825 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 75 rupees to 14,801 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks, though sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract rose 0.69 percent to 34,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 217 rupees to 37,906 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)