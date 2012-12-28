MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Friday, following gains in overseas markets, though a firm rupee and higher area under rapeseed capped the upside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures touched a near two-month high, posting a second straight weekly gain as traders expect record stocks in the world's No.2 producer to ease on lower production and higher shipments.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.53 percent at 3,242.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Friday.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.41 percent to 702.8 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract climbed 0.51 percent to 4,172 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed up 2.35 rupees at 711.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 16 rupees to 3,298 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 10 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped to their lowest level in more than a week as rising supplies and sluggish demand due to the winter season prompted traders to liquidate long positions.

* The benchmark February sugar contract closed down 0.33 percent at 3,281 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,279 rupees earlier in the day.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cool drink and ice cream makers usually drops during the winter season.

* Sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,273 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell, weighed by likelihood of higher imports and hopes of higher output.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery ended down 1.9 percent at 3,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down 4 rupees to 3,924 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on strong demand from north India and hopes of a drop in output next year.

* The April turmeric contract edged up 0.12 percent to 6,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric jumped 156 rupees to 5,541 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering, supported by some overseas enquiries and a firm spot market.

* The March jeera contract closed up 0.35 percent at 14,877.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 58 rupees to 14,860 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on weak exports demand and estimates of higher production.

* The most-active February pepper contract closed 0.77 percent down at 34,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 156 rupees to 37,750 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)