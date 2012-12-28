MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged higher on Friday, following gains in overseas
markets, though a firm rupee and higher area under rapeseed
capped the upside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures touched a near two-month high,
posting a second straight weekly gain as traders expect record
stocks in the world's No.2 producer to ease on lower production
and higher shipments.
* The January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.53 percent at
3,242.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on
Friday.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.41 percent to
702.8 rupees per 10 kg, while the January rapeseed contract
climbed 0.51 percent to 4,172 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed
up 2.35 rupees at 711.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
up by 16 rupees to 3,298 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 10 rupees to 4,250 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures dropped to their lowest level in more
than a week as rising supplies and sluggish demand due to the
winter season prompted traders to liquidate long positions.
* The benchmark February sugar contract closed down
0.33 percent at 3,281 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,279
rupees earlier in the day.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like cool drink and
ice cream makers usually drops during the winter season.
* Sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,273 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell, weighed by likelihood of higher
imports and hopes of higher output.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
ended down 1.9 percent at 3,840 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down 4 rupees to
3,924 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on strong demand from north
India and hopes of a drop in output next year.
* The April turmeric contract edged up 0.12 percent
to 6,592 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric jumped 156 rupees to 5,541
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering, supported by
some overseas enquiries and a firm spot market.
* The March jeera contract closed up 0.35 percent at
14,877.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 58
rupees to 14,860 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell on weak exports demand and
estimates of higher production.
* The most-active February pepper contract closed
0.77 percent down at 34,050 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 156 rupees to 37,750 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)