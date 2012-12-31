MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian turmeric futures hit a
contract high on Monday, tracking firm cues from the spot market
where demand was strong from north Indian buyers while hopes of
a drop in output next year due to lower area under cultivation
also supported.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 3.31 percent
at 6,798 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of
6,832 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 94.5 rupees to 5,635
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to higher area under
cultivation and slack domestic demand, though hopes of fresh
export enquiries limited the fall.
* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the
leading cultivating states.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.25
percent at 14,672.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 18
rupees to 14,830 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as depleting stocks and thin
supplies supported buying, though weak overseas demand and
estimates of higher production capped the gains.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended up 0.85 percent at 34,300 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 88 rupees to 37,894 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell chasing a drop in
overseas prices and on a likely rise in edible oil imports in
January after Malaysia fixed a zero percent tax on crude palm
oil exports.
* The January soyoil contract on the NCDEX fell 1.22
percent at 695.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
declined 1.20 percent to 3,203 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January rapeseed contract slipped 0.24 percent
to end at 4,179 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
1.3 rupees to 710.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4
rupees to 3,314 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 17.5 rupees to 4,250 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures slipped as higher supplies and subdued
demand outweighed hopes the government will raise tax on imports
of the sweetener to protect local mills.
* The benchmark February sugar contract on the NCDEX
ended 0.15 percent down at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar was almost steady at 3,263 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended higher due to short-covering,
supported by a pick-up in local spot demand, though likelihood
of higher imports capped the gains.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 1.21 percent at 3,852 rupees per
100 kg. It has fallen more than 6 percent in December.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 33 rupees to
3,883 rupees per 100 kg.
