MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high on Monday, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was strong from north Indian buyers while hopes of a drop in output next year due to lower area under cultivation also supported.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 3.31 percent at 6,798 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 6,832 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 94.5 rupees to 5,635 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to higher area under cultivation and slack domestic demand, though hopes of fresh export enquiries limited the fall.

* Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, is underway in the leading cultivating states.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.25 percent at 14,672.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 18 rupees to 14,830 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as depleting stocks and thin supplies supported buying, though weak overseas demand and estimates of higher production capped the gains.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.85 percent at 34,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 88 rupees to 37,894 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell chasing a drop in overseas prices and on a likely rise in edible oil imports in January after Malaysia fixed a zero percent tax on crude palm oil exports.

* The January soyoil contract on the NCDEX fell 1.22 percent at 695.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans declined 1.20 percent to 3,203 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January rapeseed contract slipped 0.24 percent to end at 4,179 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.3 rupees to 710.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,314 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed by 17.5 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures slipped as higher supplies and subdued demand outweighed hopes the government will raise tax on imports of the sweetener to protect local mills.

* The benchmark February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.15 percent down at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar was almost steady at 3,263 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher due to short-covering, supported by a pick-up in local spot demand, though likelihood of higher imports capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.21 percent at 3,852 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 6 percent in December.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 33 rupees to 3,883 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)