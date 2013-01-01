MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a contract high on Tuesday on profit-taking and mounting stocks.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.09 percent to 6,724 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,838 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 44.5 rupees to 5,679.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on hopes of fresh overseas enquiries though conducive weather conditions and higher area under cultivation restricted the upside.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.73 percent up at 14,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 125 rupees to 14,705 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas enquiries could gain pace as India is the major supplier to the global market due to disturbances in other producing countries Syria and Turkey," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to the approaching fresh supply season, estimates of higher output and weak exports.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.36 percent to 34,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 6 rupees to 37,888 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended up as traders covered short positions, aided by firm cues from the spot market, though the likelihood of higher imports limited the gain.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX closed higher 0.67 percent at 3,878 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 6 percent in December.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 54.5 rupees to 3,937.5 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

Indian rapeseed futures rose on tight supplies and concerns a sharp drop in temperature in the country's top producing Rajasthan state could hurt the crop's growth.

* Soybeans rose on thin supplies, while soyoil edged higher on a likely rise in demand due to the winter season.

* The January rapeseed contract on the NCDEX rose 1.12 percent to end at 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* The February soybean contract rose 0.58 percent to 3,221.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the soyoil contract closed 0.65 percent up at 700.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.8 rupees at 707.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 3 rupees to 3,317 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,250 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain buying, driven by expectations that the government will raise tax on imports of the sweetener to protect local mills, though rising inventory and sluggish demand capped the gain.

* The benchmark February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.31 percent at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar eased by 10 rupees to 3,253 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)