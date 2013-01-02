MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian turmeric futures retreated
from a fresh contract high on Wednesday on profit-taking,
offsetting expectations of lower output due to lesser area under
cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.42 percent
down at 6,696 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high
of 6,858 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric slipped 5.5 rupees to 5,674
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some profit-taking is seen in turmeric futures at the end
but demand from north India could support prices," said an
analyst from Mumbai.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on hopes of an improvement in
demand in the winter season though the approaching fresh supply
season and estimates of higher output limited the upside.
* Supplies from the new season crop start from
January-February.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX closed up 0.83 percent at 34,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper edged up 30 rupees to 37,918 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended weak due to higher area under
cultivation and conducive weather conditions.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.90
percent to 14,647.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 10
rupees to 14,715 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot
market on a pick-up in demand from millers though better output
expectations and the likelihood of higher imports capped gains.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 3,923 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 62.5 rupees to
4,000 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, fell
on lacklustre demand in spot markets and higher supplies by
mills.
* The benchmark February sugar contract on the NCDEX
ended down 0.18 percent at 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,248 rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds and soyoil ended almost steady tailing
overseas leads, and prices could fall in coming weeks on lack of
demand amid bulging stocks.
* The February soybean contract on the NCDEX edged
up 0.07 percent to close at 3,301.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the
soyoil contract ended up 0.13 percent at 688.85 rupees
per 10 kg.
* The January rapeseed contract rose 0.35 percent to
end at 4,241 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.4 rupees at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans nudged
down 4 rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 25 rupees to 4,225 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)