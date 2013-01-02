MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract high on Wednesday on profit-taking, offsetting expectations of lower output due to lesser area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.42 percent down at 6,696 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,858 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric slipped 5.5 rupees to 5,674 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-taking is seen in turmeric futures at the end but demand from north India could support prices," said an analyst from Mumbai.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on hopes of an improvement in demand in the winter season though the approaching fresh supply season and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.83 percent at 34,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper edged up 30 rupees to 37,918 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended weak due to higher area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.90 percent to 14,647.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 10 rupees to 14,715 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot market on a pick-up in demand from millers though better output expectations and the likelihood of higher imports capped gains.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 3,923 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 62.5 rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, fell on lacklustre demand in spot markets and higher supplies by mills.

* The benchmark February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.18 percent at 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,248 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil ended almost steady tailing overseas leads, and prices could fall in coming weeks on lack of demand amid bulging stocks.

* The February soybean contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.07 percent to close at 3,301.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the soyoil contract ended up 0.13 percent at 688.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* The January rapeseed contract rose 0.35 percent to end at 4,241 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.4 rupees at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans nudged down 4 rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 25 rupees to 4,225 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)