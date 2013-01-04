MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian soybean futures erased
early gains to end lower on Friday as lower-than-expected demand
in local markets outweighed slack supplies, while soyoil futures
edged up.
* The most-active soybean for February delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell
0.49 percent to close at 3,241 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil
for February delivery edged up 0.14 percent to end at
691.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX fell
0.94 percent to 4,201 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
2.4 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4
rupees to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,230 rupees.
* "Fundamentals are still bearish due to subdued local
demand from the feed industry," said Ambika T.B., an analyst
with Karvy Comtrade, adding selling was advised at 3,292/3,300,
targeting 3,180 rupees.
SUGAR
Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, fell
for a third straight session on lacklustre demand amid higher
selling by mills trying to raise cash to pay farmers.
* The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX fell
0.24 percent to 3,269 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices fell by 4 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra
state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell on hopes of higher output and the
likelihood of more imports, though improved demand from millers
in the spot market limited the decline.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX fell 0.35 percent to end at 3,937 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 22 rupees to
4,025 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures rose on lesser domestic supplies and
depleting stocks, though expectations of higher production kept
the upside limited.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 35,315 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 212 rupees to 37,733 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on some fresh overseas enquiries
and hopes of further improvement in export demand in the coming
weeks due to limited stocks with other producing countries,
though higher area under cultivation restricted the upside.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from
October.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.76 percent at 14,515 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 87.5
rupees to 14,581 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and slack
exports though improved demand from north India and expectations
of lower output limited the downside.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.65
percent to 6,730 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 18 rupees to 5,698 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)