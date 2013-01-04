MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian soybean futures erased early gains to end lower on Friday as lower-than-expected demand in local markets outweighed slack supplies, while soyoil futures edged up.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.49 percent to close at 3,241 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for February delivery edged up 0.14 percent to end at 691.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.94 percent to 4,201 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.4 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,230 rupees.

* "Fundamentals are still bearish due to subdued local demand from the feed industry," said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding selling was advised at 3,292/3,300, targeting 3,180 rupees.

SUGAR

Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, fell for a third straight session on lacklustre demand amid higher selling by mills trying to raise cash to pay farmers.

* The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.24 percent to 3,269 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices fell by 4 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on hopes of higher output and the likelihood of more imports, though improved demand from millers in the spot market limited the decline.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.35 percent to end at 3,937 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 22 rupees to 4,025 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures rose on lesser domestic supplies and depleting stocks, though expectations of higher production kept the upside limited.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.16 percent at 35,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 212 rupees to 37,733 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on some fresh overseas enquiries and hopes of further improvement in export demand in the coming weeks due to limited stocks with other producing countries, though higher area under cultivation restricted the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.76 percent at 14,515 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 87.5 rupees to 14,581 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and slack exports though improved demand from north India and expectations of lower output limited the downside.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.65 percent to 6,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 18 rupees to 5,698 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)