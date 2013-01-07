MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2.5 percent to hit a contract high due to improved demand from north India coupled with weather concerns in a key growing area. * The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.59 percent at 6,894 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,950 rupees. At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was 31.50 rupees lower at 5,666.50 rupees per 100 kg. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seeds, rose over 2 percent on short-covering after a steep fall in prices and on expectations of a rise in export demand in coming weeks. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.2 percent at 14,690 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell nearly 10 percent in the previous two weeks. At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 31.3 rupees to 14,600 rupees per 100 kg. * India is the world's top producer of jeera, followed by Syria and Turkey. PEPPER Indian pepper futures ended lower as an expected rise in supplies in the spot markets outweighed increased demand from northern India. * The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended down 2.26 percent at 34,570 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper rose 288.8 rupees to 38,344.40 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February. CHANA Indian chana, or chick pea, futures rose to their highest in two weeks owing to a potential threat of crop damage in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states, its major producers, due to cold wave conditions. * The most-active chana contract for January delivery on NCDEX ended 2.08 percent higher at 4,018 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,029 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 24. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 36.95 rupees to 3,986.65 rupees per 100 kg. * The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. OILSEEDS Indian soybeans edged lower, weighed by falling meal demand from exporters, though rising overseas markets limited the downside. * Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil. * U.S. soybeans rose almost 1 percent as bargain hunting lifted the market off a six-week low hit in the last session on expectations of near-record production in South America and poor demand. * Soybeans for February on the NCDEX ended 0.33 percent lower at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil for February also edged 0.42 percent higher to end at 685.65 rupees per 10 kg. * The most-active rapeseed contract for January delivery was 0.12 percent lower at 4,150 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 0.45 rupee higher at 712.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 31 rupees lower at 3,161 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 15 rupees higher at 4,220 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell on lacklustre demand and higher selling by mills trying to raise cash to pay farmers. * The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.21 percent at 3,266 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar prices fell by 15 rupees to 3,237.70 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state. * India has no immediate plans to raise import tax on sugar, two government sources said on Monday, casting aside industry's calls for raising the duty to protect mills from cheap overseas supplies when the country already has a surplus. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)