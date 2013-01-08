MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian soyoil futures extended gains on Tuesday from their lowest level in two weeks, following overnight leads from the U.S. markets, though weak soymeal exports could weigh on sentiment in coming sessions. * U.S. soybean futures rose 1.6 percent on Monday due to technical buying after prices fell for four straight sessions last week to their lowest since mid-November. * Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil. * The actively traded soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.25 percent higher at 3,146 rupees per 100 kg. * Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.83 percent higher at 691.35 rupees per 10 kgs. Rapeseed for April was 0.06 percent higher at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 4.25 rupees higher at 716.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 33 rupees higher at 3,194 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to be at 4,240 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell for a second straight session to hit their lowest level in more than 11 weeks on subdued demand amid higher selling by mills to generate cash to pay farmers for their cane. * Sugar prices in India have been falling for the last one month as cane crushing gained momentum after the end of the festival season and mills need money to pay farmers. * The key sugar February contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.18 percent at 3,260 rupees after hitting a low of 3,252 earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 23. * Sugar edged down 3.10 rupees to 3,234 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state. CHANA Indian chana futures fell as fresh supplies from parts of southern India started arriving and as hopes of better production and the likelihood of higher imports outweighed concerns the cold wave in Rajasthan could hit yield. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.03 percent lower at 3,570 rupees per 100 kgs. In the New Delhi spot market chana, or chickpea, rose 20 rupees to 4,006.65 rupees per 100 kg. * The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera futures fell on Tuesday due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions. * Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.17 percent at 14,517.50 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera was almost steady at 14,596.7 rupees per 100 kg. * India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. PEPPER Indian pepper futures slipped due to an estimated rise in output and weak exports. * Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February. * The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.49 percent at 34,740 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper fell 331.9 rupees to 38,012.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and sluggish exports though improved demand from north India and expectations of a lower output kept the downside limited. * The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.23 percent down at 6,878 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 85.75 rupees to 5,752.25 rupees per 100 kg. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)