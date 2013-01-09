MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian jeera futures hit a
contract low on Wednesday because of higher area under
cultivation, conducive weather conditions and weak domestic
demand.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop for which sowing
starts from October.
* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 2.76 percent at
14,117.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of
14,085 rupees earlier in the session.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 69.40
rupees to 14,527.30 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent due to
higher stocks and sluggish exports.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
3.49 percent down at 6,638 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 66.55 rupees to 5,685.70 rupees per 100 kg.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose tracking spot markets where
supply was weak though an estimated rise in output and weak
exports capped the upside.
* Supplies from the new season crop start from
January-February.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended up 1.05 percent at 35,105 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to
expectations of good yields in the top producing states of
Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.
* Spot pepper rose 256.9 rupees to 38,269.4 rupees per 100
kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures jumped more than 1 percent, rising for
a third straight session to their highest in nearly a week,
tailing global markets, but declining overseas demand for
soymeal kept the gains in check.
* The U.S. soybean market rose 0.3 percent after declining
to its lowest since mid-November last week on expectations of
record soybean output in Brazil.
* Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX ended
1.04 percent higher at 698.55 rupees per 10 kgs, after hitting a
high of 699.75 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3.
* The contract gained 1.25 percent in the previous two
sessions.
* Rapeseed for April ended flat at 3,550 rupees per
100 kg. The actively traded soybean contract for February
delivery on the NCDEX was 1.14 percent higher at 3,182
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed
9.60 rupees higher at 726.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
ended 14 rupees higher at 3,208 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to be at 4,250
rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended a tad higher on short-covering
tracking good demand from millers in spot markets, though fresh
supplies from parts of southern India and hopes of better
production limited the upside.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.11 percent higher at 3,574 rupees per 100
kg. It fell 1.03 percent in the previous trade.
* In the New Delhi spot market chana, or chickpea, rose
36.20 rupees to 4,042.85 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
SUGAR
Indian sugar ended flat as pressure from weak demand was
offset by higher supplies in the local market.
* The most-active sugar contract for February delivery
ended 0.06 percent lower at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar rose 15.40 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Sugar prices are under pressure due to weak consumer
demand during the winter season, when buying by soft drink and
ice-cream makers usually eases.
* Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in
2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)