MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Wednesday because of higher area under cultivation, conducive weather conditions and weak domestic demand. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October. * The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 2.76 percent at 14,117.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 14,085 rupees earlier in the session. * India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. * At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 69.40 rupees to 14,527.30 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent due to higher stocks and sluggish exports. * The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 3.49 percent down at 6,638 rupees per 100 kg. * At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 66.55 rupees to 5,685.70 rupees per 100 kg. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Indian pepper futures rose tracking spot markets where supply was weak though an estimated rise in output and weak exports capped the upside. * Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February. * The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.05 percent at 35,105 rupees per 100 kg. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. * Spot pepper rose 256.9 rupees to 38,269.4 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil futures jumped more than 1 percent, rising for a third straight session to their highest in nearly a week, tailing global markets, but declining overseas demand for soymeal kept the gains in check. * The U.S. soybean market rose 0.3 percent after declining to its lowest since mid-November last week on expectations of record soybean output in Brazil. * Soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.04 percent higher at 698.55 rupees per 10 kgs, after hitting a high of 699.75 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3. * The contract gained 1.25 percent in the previous two sessions. * Rapeseed for April ended flat at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 1.14 percent higher at 3,182 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed 9.60 rupees higher at 726.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended 14 rupees higher at 3,208 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to be at 4,250 rupees. CHANA Indian chana futures ended a tad higher on short-covering tracking good demand from millers in spot markets, though fresh supplies from parts of southern India and hopes of better production limited the upside. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.11 percent higher at 3,574 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 1.03 percent in the previous trade. * In the New Delhi spot market chana, or chickpea, rose 36.20 rupees to 4,042.85 rupees per 100 kg. * The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. SUGAR Indian sugar ended flat as pressure from weak demand was offset by higher supplies in the local market. * The most-active sugar contract for February delivery ended 0.06 percent lower at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg. * Sugar rose 15.40 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state. * Sugar prices are under pressure due to weak consumer demand during the winter season, when buying by soft drink and ice-cream makers usually eases. * Sugar mills are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)