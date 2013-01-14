MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian soyoil futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday, extending gains to their highest levels in over a month, following similar leads in the overseas markets though rising palm oil imports limited the upside.

* Rapeseed extended losses to hit a contract low.

* India's palm oil imports rose 27.4 percent in December from the previous month, said a trade body, boosted by poor domestic supply of alternatives and attractive overseas prices due to record stocks in key supplier Malaysia.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1 percent higher at 706.15 rupees per 10 kg after hitting a high of 709.1 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6, 2012.

* The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery closed 0.66 percent higher at 3,166 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed contract for April ended 0.31 percent lower at 3,457 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,433 rupees due to rising area under cultivation.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 4.45 rupees higher at 738.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 23 rupees higher at 3,210 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 17 rupees down at 4,210 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures hit a contract low due to new season arrivals from parts of southern India and expectations of better output and higher imports.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.99 percent lower at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,483 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 20.5 rupees to 3,982 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, rose for a second straight session tracking firm spot markets where buying by traders outweighed higher selling by mills which are raising cash to pay farmers for cane.

* The key February sugar contract closed up 0.4 percent at 3,267 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar edged up by 5 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering, supported by expectations of lower output this year, but higher carry-forward stocks from the last year and approaching fresh supplies capped gains.

* The April turmeric contract rose 1.87 percent to 6,638 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen nearly 3 percent since the start of the month.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell after reversing initial losses to hit a new contract low on an expected rise in supplies with higher area under cultivation.

* Jeera is a winter crop and sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract closed down 0.72 percent at 13,645 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 13,545 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on depleting stocks and limited supplies, though an estimated rise in output and weak exports capped the upside.

* The most-active February pepper contract closed up 0.13 percent at 36,030 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 125 rupees to 38,841 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)