MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian soybean futures extended
gains for the third day on Tuesday to hit their highest level in
more than a week, tailing global leads and limited supplies back
home. Soyoil reached its one-month crest.
* The most-active soybeans for February delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed
up 1.48 percent at 3,213 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit 3,255
rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 4.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.56 percent higher at 710.15 rupees
per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 714.50 rupees, a level last
seen on Dec. 6.
* Rapeseed contract for April closed up 0.28 percent
higher at 3,467 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a contract
low of 3,433 rupees hit in the previous session.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
3.85 rupees higher at 742.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
were 38 rupees higher at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 10 rupees at 4,200
rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures bounced back from a contract low hit in
early trade on short-covering, though supplies from the new
season crop and expectations of higher output capped gains.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from parts
of south India.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
ended up 0.4 percent at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 3,475 rupees earlier in the day.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 31
rupees to 3,951 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the
sweetener, fell on profit-taking after recovering about 1
percent in the previous three sessions, and on higher supplies
in spot markets.
* The key February sugar contract closed down 0.45
percent at 3,252 rupees per 100 kg. It had recovered nearly 1
percent after hitting a contract low of 3,237 rupees per 100 kg
on Thursday.
* Sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks,
approaching fresh supplies and weak overseas demand.
* The April turmeric contract fell 1.1 percent to
end at 6,566 rupees per 100 kg.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as lesser stocks and thin
supplies in the domestic market amid winter demand supported
sentiment.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX closed up 2.56 percent at 36,955 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 119 rupees to 38,600 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Supplies from the new season crop start in
January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were higher on some fresh overseas
enquiries, though expectations of higher output after farmers
expanded the area under cultivation and favourable weather
restricted the upside.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The March jeera contract closed up 1.33 percent
higher at 13,827 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 53
rupees to 14,287.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)