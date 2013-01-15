MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian soybean futures extended gains for the third day on Tuesday to hit their highest level in more than a week, tailing global leads and limited supplies back home. Soyoil reached its one-month crest.

* The most-active soybeans for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.48 percent at 3,213 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit 3,255 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 4.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.56 percent higher at 710.15 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 714.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6.

* Rapeseed contract for April closed up 0.28 percent higher at 3,467 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a contract low of 3,433 rupees hit in the previous session.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 3.85 rupees higher at 742.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were 38 rupees higher at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 10 rupees at 4,200 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures bounced back from a contract low hit in early trade on short-covering, though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output capped gains.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from parts of south India.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery ended up 0.4 percent at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,475 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 31 rupees to 3,951 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, fell on profit-taking after recovering about 1 percent in the previous three sessions, and on higher supplies in spot markets.

* The key February sugar contract closed down 0.45 percent at 3,252 rupees per 100 kg. It had recovered nearly 1 percent after hitting a contract low of 3,237 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks, approaching fresh supplies and weak overseas demand.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1.1 percent to end at 6,566 rupees per 100 kg.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as lesser stocks and thin supplies in the domestic market amid winter demand supported sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX closed up 2.56 percent at 36,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 119 rupees to 38,600 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were higher on some fresh overseas enquiries, though expectations of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and favourable weather restricted the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract closed up 1.33 percent higher at 13,827 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 53 rupees to 14,287.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)