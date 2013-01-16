MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian soyoil and soybean futures
rose on Wednesday following gains in the world market and on
expectations the government could raise the import duty on
edible oils.
* Rapeseed futures fell due to a rise in the area under
cultivation and conducive weather in key producing regions.
* The most-active soybean for February delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed
up 0.28 percent at 3,222 rupees per 100 kg.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
closed 0.82 percent higher at 716 rupees per 10 kg,
while rapeseed contract for April fell 0.95 percent to
3,434 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
1.75 rupee higher at 745.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were
up one rupee at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed plunged 105 rupees to 4,195 rupees.
SUGAR
Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the
sweetener, edged higher on a slight improvement in demand and on
hopes the weather will become warmer in the coming weeks.
* The key February sugar contract closed up 0.06
percent at 3,254 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,257 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended down on a drop in local demand
amid new season supplies while concerns over higher imports
weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
closed down 0.34 percent 3,492 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a
contract low of 3,475 rupees on Tuesday.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 30
rupees to 3,917 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric closed marginally down after reversing
initial gains on higher carry-forward stocks and expected fresh
supplies.
* The key Turmeric April contract was down 0.06
percent at 6,562 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad spot market turmeric fell 53.5 rupees to
5,622 rupees per 100 kg from the close of Jan. 10, since when
the markets had been closed.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up, supported by some overseas
enquiries and local demand, though expectations of higher output
on increased area and conducive weather conditions weighed on
sentiment.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up
0.54 percent at 13,903 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha spot market, jeera rose 78 rupees to 14,333
rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose tracking cues from a firm spot
market, where winter demand was strong, and on lower stocks, but
sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended 0.74 percent higher at 37,230 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 156 rupees to 38,800 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in
January-February.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)