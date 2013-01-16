MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Wednesday following gains in the world market and on expectations the government could raise the import duty on edible oils.

* Rapeseed futures fell due to a rise in the area under cultivation and conducive weather in key producing regions.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.28 percent at 3,222 rupees per 100 kg.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery closed 0.82 percent higher at 716 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed contract for April fell 0.95 percent to 3,434 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 1.75 rupee higher at 745.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up one rupee at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed plunged 105 rupees to 4,195 rupees.

SUGAR

Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, edged higher on a slight improvement in demand and on hopes the weather will become warmer in the coming weeks.

* The key February sugar contract closed up 0.06 percent at 3,254 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,257 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended down on a drop in local demand amid new season supplies while concerns over higher imports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery closed down 0.34 percent 3,492 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,475 rupees on Tuesday.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 30 rupees to 3,917 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric closed marginally down after reversing initial gains on higher carry-forward stocks and expected fresh supplies.

* The key Turmeric April contract was down 0.06 percent at 6,562 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad spot market turmeric fell 53.5 rupees to 5,622 rupees per 100 kg from the close of Jan. 10, since when the markets had been closed.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up, supported by some overseas enquiries and local demand, though expectations of higher output on increased area and conducive weather conditions weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.54 percent at 13,903 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha spot market, jeera rose 78 rupees to 14,333 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose tracking cues from a firm spot market, where winter demand was strong, and on lower stocks, but sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended 0.74 percent higher at 37,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 156 rupees to 38,800 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)