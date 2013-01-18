MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian soyoil futures rebounded on Friday following gains in Malaysian palm oil futures, though expectations of a rise in edible oil imports in January capped the upside.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures were treading water as thin supplies in local spot markets outweighed higher area under cultivation.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.31 percent higher at 715.35 rupees per 10 kg, after shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery was 0.37 percent lower at 3,222 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for April eased 0.23 percent to 3,456 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 0.2 rupee down at 746.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 1 rupee at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 5 rupees to 4,150 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on hopes the government would raise import duty on the sweetener to protect local farmers, though higher supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The key February sugar contract closed up 0.31 percent at 3,268 rupees ($60.63) per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose 19 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up on short-covering, supported by some improvement in spot demand though hopes of higher output and new season supplies capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery closed up 0.05 percent at 3,527 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 14 rupees to 3,914 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on subdued demand from overseas buyers due to higher prices and estimates of higher production.

* The most-active February pepper contract closed 0.59 percent lower at 36,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 106 rupees to 38,956 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on hopes of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and on conducive weather that would help improve yield.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed down 2.5 percent at 13,672 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera edged down 21 rupees to 14,293 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were higher on some export enquiries, though mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed down 3.12 percent at 6,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,577 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)