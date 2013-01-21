MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian soyoil futures ended higher on Monday on strong demand from bulk users, who preferred soyoil to palm oil in the winter season.

* Soybean and rapeseed rose on thin supplies and robust demand, though prospects of bumper rapeseed crop capped the gains.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.63 percent higher at 728.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for February delivery rose 1.11 percent to 3,274 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 1.45 percent to end at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 6.05 rupees higher at 751.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 33 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 202.5 rupees to 4,112.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish demand and rising imports and as stockpile rose due to a pickup in cane crushing in key producing states.

* The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.12 percent to close at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar eased by 4.5 rupees to 3,266.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on fears of crop damage due to the frost and cold wave in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on a pickup in local demand, though new season supplies limited the gains.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places are expected in the coming days.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on NCDEX rose 0.45 percent to close at 3,576 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 25 rupees to 3,937 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures recovered from a fresh contract low on some overseas buying, offsetting the rise in the area under cultivation and expectations of better crop.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended unchanged at 13,690 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,515 rupees earlier in the day.

* Jeera fell 4.5 rupees to 14,289 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of higher output due to improved yield and sluggish exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX fell 0.99 percent to 37,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 15.5 rupees to 38,962.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, and due to mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 1.88 percent lower at 6,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,521 rupees per 100 kg at the Nizamabad market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)