MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian soyoil futures ended
higher on Monday on strong demand from bulk users, who preferred
soyoil to palm oil in the winter season.
* Soybean and rapeseed rose on thin supplies and robust
demand, though prospects of bumper rapeseed crop capped the
gains.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
ended 0.63 percent higher at 728.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybean contract for February delivery
rose 1.11 percent to 3,274 rupees per 100 kg, while
rapeseed contract for April rose 1.45 percent to end at
3,504 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
6.05 rupees higher at 751.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
climbed 33 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 202.5 rupees to 4,112.5
rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish demand and rising
imports and as stockpile rose due to a pickup in cane crushing
in key producing states.
* The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX
slipped 0.12 percent to close at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar eased by 4.5 rupees to 3,266.5 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose on fears of crop damage due to the
frost and cold wave in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and on a
pickup in local demand, though new season supplies limited the
gains.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have started from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Supplies from other places
are expected in the coming days.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on NCDEX rose 0.45 percent to close at 3,576 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 25
rupees to 3,937 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures recovered from a fresh contract low on
some overseas buying, offsetting the rise in the area under
cultivation and expectations of better crop.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
unchanged at 13,690 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract
low of 13,515 rupees earlier in the day.
* Jeera fell 4.5 rupees to 14,289 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of higher output due
to improved yield and sluggish exports weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX fell 0.99 percent to 37,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 15.5 rupees to 38,962.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the
spot market, and due to mounting stocks and expected fresh
supplies.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
1.88 percent lower at 6,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,521 rupees per 100 kg at
the Nizamabad market.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)