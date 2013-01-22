MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian chana futures fell on
Tuesday on rising supplies from the new season crop, but fears
of crop damage due to frost in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
states restricted the fall.
* The new season crop from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and
Maharashtra have started arriving, while supplies from other
places are expected in the coming days.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged
down 0.25 percent to 3,567 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was
steady at 3,937 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell due to sluggish demand from
local buyers amid mounting stocks, while lacklustre exports also
weighed.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.6
percent to close at 6,150 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 85 rupees to 5,436 rupees per 100 kg at
the Nizamabad market.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended weak on expectations of greater
area under cultivation and a better crop, while a weak spot
market also weighed on sentiment.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.34
percent down at 13,642.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell 53 rupees to 14,236 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha,
a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose due to winter demand amid limited
supplies in the local market and lower stocks, though estimates
of higher output and weak exports limited the upside.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 0.66 percent to 37,345 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 25 rupees to 38,937.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell for a third day on Tuesday on
rising supplies and sluggish demand as bulk consumers were
making fewer purchases in the winter.
* The key February sugar contract on NCDEX fell 0.86
percent to close at 3,230 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 3,231 rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar eased by 2.5 rupees to 3,264 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
SOYOIL, OILSEEDS
Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday following
gains in overseas prices, while rapeseed nudged lower due to an
expected rise in production.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in more
than two weeks on Tuesday, tracking gains in competing soyoil as
dry weather in key South American soy-producing regions sparked
concerns about edible oil supply as global demand recovers.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
ended up 0.78 percent at 733.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybean contract for February delivery
rose 0.45 percent to 3,289 rupees per 100 kg, while
rapeseed contract for April eased 0.25 percent to 3,495
rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
4.8 rupees higher at 756.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
climbed 21 rupees to 3,291 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 128 rupees to 4,240 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)