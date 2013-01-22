MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday on rising supplies from the new season crop, but fears of crop damage due to frost in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states restricted the fall.

* The new season crop from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have started arriving, while supplies from other places are expected in the coming days.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.25 percent to 3,567 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was steady at 3,937 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to sluggish demand from local buyers amid mounting stocks, while lacklustre exports also weighed.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 1.6 percent to close at 6,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 85 rupees to 5,436 rupees per 100 kg at the Nizamabad market.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended weak on expectations of greater area under cultivation and a better crop, while a weak spot market also weighed on sentiment.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.34 percent down at 13,642.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell 53 rupees to 14,236 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to winter demand amid limited supplies in the local market and lower stocks, though estimates of higher output and weak exports limited the upside.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 0.66 percent to 37,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 25 rupees to 38,937.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell for a third day on Tuesday on rising supplies and sluggish demand as bulk consumers were making fewer purchases in the winter.

* The key February sugar contract on NCDEX fell 0.86 percent to close at 3,230 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,231 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar eased by 2.5 rupees to 3,264 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

SOYOIL, OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday following gains in overseas prices, while rapeseed nudged lower due to an expected rise in production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, tracking gains in competing soyoil as dry weather in key South American soy-producing regions sparked concerns about edible oil supply as global demand recovers.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery ended up 0.78 percent at 733.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for February delivery rose 0.45 percent to 3,289 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April eased 0.25 percent to 3,495 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 4.8 rupees higher at 756.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 21 rupees to 3,291 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 128 rupees to 4,240 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)