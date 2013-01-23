MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Wednesday on sluggish demand and as a sharp drop in overseas prices raised hopes of higher imports of raw sugar in the coming months.

* The key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.56 percent to close at 3,212 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,207 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar was steady at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian rapeseed futures erased early gains to end steady as higher area under cultivation offset local demand, while soyoil ended weak.

* The rapeseed contract for April on the NCDEX ended almost steady at 3,494 rupees per 100 kg.

* The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery fell 0.55 percent to end at 3,271 rupees per 100 kg while soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.14 percent lower at 725.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.2 rupee to 755.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10 rupees to 3,301 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on concerns over yield due to cold wave, but higher area under cultivation and supplies from the new season crop restricted the upside.

* Frost and cold wave conditions in leading cultivating states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to hit the output, analysts and traders said.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.78 percent at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 12 rupees to 3,925 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures ended higher, tracking firm spot markets where winter demand was strong, with thin domestic supplies and lower stocks also aiding the rise.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX rose 1.20 percent to close at 37,795 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 231.5 rupees to 39,169 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some short-covering, though higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February weighed on sentiment.

* Supplies from the new crop are expected to start arriving in small quantities from February.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 1.91 percent to close at 6,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 14 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on hopes of greater area under cultivation and higher output.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving from February.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.27 percent to close at 13,605 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell 77 rupees to 14,159 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)