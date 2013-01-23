MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian sugar futures hit a
contract low on Wednesday on sluggish demand and as a sharp drop
in overseas prices raised hopes of higher imports of raw sugar
in the coming months.
* The key February sugar contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.56 percent to
close at 3,212 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of
3,207 rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar was steady at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian rapeseed futures erased early gains to end steady as
higher area under cultivation offset local demand, while soyoil
ended weak.
* The rapeseed contract for April on the NCDEX ended
almost steady at 3,494 rupees per 100 kg.
* The actively traded soybean contract for February
delivery fell 0.55 percent to end at 3,271 rupees per 100 kg
while soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX
ended 1.14 percent lower at 725.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
1.2 rupee to 755.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10
rupees to 3,301 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to 4,250 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose on concerns over yield due to cold
wave, but higher area under cultivation and supplies from the
new season crop restricted the upside.
* Frost and cold wave conditions in leading cultivating
states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to hit
the output, analysts and traders said.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 0.78 percent at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 12
rupees to 3,925 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures ended higher, tracking firm spot
markets where winter demand was strong, with thin domestic
supplies and lower stocks also aiding the rise.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 1.20 percent to close at 37,795 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 231.5 rupees to 39,169 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some short-covering, though
higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new
season crop from February weighed on sentiment.
* Supplies from the new crop are expected to start arriving
in small quantities from February.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 1.91
percent to close at 6,268 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 14 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on hopes of greater area under
cultivation and higher output.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving from February.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.27
percent to close at 13,605 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell 77 rupees to 14,159 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha,
a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)