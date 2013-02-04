MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian sugar futures dropped on
Monday to their lowest in nearly seven months on sluggish demand
amid rising local supplies and cheaper imports on the back of a
stronger rupee.
* The key February sugar contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.9
percent at 3,067 rupees per 100 kg. It had dropped to 3,063
rupees earlier, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.
* Spot sugar fell by 8 rupees to 3,228 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.75 million
tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning
October 2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian soybeans rose on an improvement in export demand for
soymeal as dry weather raised concerns over soybean production
in Argentina, a key exporter.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
closed up 1.24 percent at 3,295 rupees per 100 kg, while
rapeseed contract for April eased 0.49 percent to 3,455
rupees per 100 kg.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
closed 0.28 percent up at 725.85 rupees per 10 kg, after
hitting a contract high of 730.35 rupees last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
2.75 rupees to 755.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 7
rupees to 3,373 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 120 rupees to 4,050 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell to a contract low on rising
supplies from the new season crop amid weak demand from millers.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
fell 0.95 percent to 3,447 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
low of 3,440 rupees.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 65 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures hit the upper circuit on concerns
over output due to water scarcity in key producing areas.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
closed up 4 percent at 6,414 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 36 rupees to 5,430 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell on expectations of
higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
fell 0.4 percent to 13,742.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera rose by 51 rupees to 14,090 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended steady as thin local supplies offset
subdued overseas demand.
* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery
closed 0.14 percent down at 38,815 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 165 rupees to 40,600 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
