MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday to their lowest in nearly seven months on sluggish demand amid rising local supplies and cheaper imports on the back of a stronger rupee.

* The key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.9 percent at 3,067 rupees per 100 kg. It had dropped to 3,063 rupees earlier, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell by 8 rupees to 3,228 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 13.75 million tonnes on year in the first four months of the season beginning October 2012, a leading industry body said on Monday.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybeans rose on an improvement in export demand for soymeal as dry weather raised concerns over soybean production in Argentina, a key exporter.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery closed up 1.24 percent at 3,295 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April eased 0.49 percent to 3,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery closed 0.28 percent up at 725.85 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 730.35 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.75 rupees to 755.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 7 rupees to 3,373 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 120 rupees to 4,050 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell to a contract low on rising supplies from the new season crop amid weak demand from millers.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery fell 0.95 percent to 3,447 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,440 rupees.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 65 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit the upper circuit on concerns over output due to water scarcity in key producing areas.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery closed up 4 percent at 6,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 36 rupees to 5,430 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell on expectations of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery fell 0.4 percent to 13,742.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera rose by 51 rupees to 14,090 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended steady as thin local supplies offset subdued overseas demand.

* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery closed 0.14 percent down at 38,815 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 165 rupees to 40,600 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)