MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian soyoil dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, weighed by falling overseas markets, while soybean and rapeseed ended steady on thin volume trade.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Tuesday on profit-taking after four straight sessions of gains.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.36 percent down at 715.95 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 730.35 rupees last week.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery eased 0.24 percent to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April nudged down 0.06 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 4.6 rupees to 751.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans was steady at 3,373 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 4,065 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit their lowest in seven months as demand remained sluggish despite a modest cut in prices from millers struggling to make cane payments.

* The key February sugar contract eased 0.1 percent to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg. It dropped to 3,050 rupees earlier, a level last seen on July 11, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,225 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft drinks and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

CHANA

Indian chana futures hit a contract low as subdued demand and fresh supplies from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery fell 1.07 percent to 3,410 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,401 rupees.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 55 rupees to 3,520 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell, weighed by new season supplies in the local market and expectations of higher output.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery closed 1.66 percent lower at 13,515 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell by 58 rupees to 14,032 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures dropped due to higher carry-forward stocks and thin overseas demand.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery finished 2 percent lower at 6,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric edged up 12 rupees to 5,442 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended flat as firm local demand and thin supplies offset weak exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery ended up 0.01 percent at 37,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 76 rupees to 40,676 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)