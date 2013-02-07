MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian sugar futures dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday to their lowest in seven months as supplies are up due to the ongoing cane crushing, and as mills struggle to sell the sweetener due to less demand.

* The key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.88 percent at 3,071 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 3,063 rupees earlier, the lowest since July 7, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 17 rupees to 3,195 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like soft drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended steady as traders awaited the country's edible oil import data for January and a key demand-supply report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* Fluctuating South American weather forecasts have stirred a debate on whether, or to what degree, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will adjust its world supply/demand balance sheet on Friday.

* The soyoil contract for March delivery ended 0.29 percent down at 706.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery finished up 0.09 percent at 3,263 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 0.58 percent to 3,427 rupees per 100 kg on hopes of a bumper crop.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 2.1 rupees to 738.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 18 rupees to 3,368 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 110 rupees to 4,300 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged higher on bargain-buying driven by an improvement in demand in spot market.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery rose 0.47 percent to 3,403 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,364 rupees on Wednesday.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 48 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to weak demand from overseas buyers and mounting stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery dropped 1.42 percent to 6,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric edged up 4 rupees to 5,415 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to slack export orders and expectations of improved output.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery eased 1.54 percent at 36,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February.

* Spot pepper fell 136 rupees to 40,338 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures were nearly flat as fresh enquiries from exporters and a pick-up in the spot demand outweighed supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery rose 0.13 percent to 13,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera rose by 79 rupees to 13,889 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)