MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian soybean and soyoil prices edged higher on Friday, tracking gains in overseas markets and on a weaker rupee.

* Rapeseed futures fell on an expected rise in production due to higher acreage.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended just slightly higher in thin trade on Friday.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.13 percent at 707.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery rose 0.63 percent to 3,283.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 0.58 percent at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.50/51 per dollar, versus its previous close of 53.22/23, down 0.52 percent.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 3.15 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 4 rupees to 3,372 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 100 rupees to 4,200 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit their lowest in more than seven months, hurt by sluggish demand and rising inventory due to the ongoing cane crushing in the key producing states.

* The key March sugar contract finished down 1.07 percent at 3,038 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier touched 3,025 rupees, the lowest since July 4, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 19 rupees to 3,176 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged higher on bargain buying driven by an improvement in demand in spot markets.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery rose 0.56 percent to 3,422 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,364 rupees on Wednesday.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 32 rupees to 3,532 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures hit a fresh contract low, weighed by expectations of higher output and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery finished 2.1 percent lower at 13,222.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,172.5 rupees.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose by 42.5 rupees to 13,930 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as sluggish demand from local traders and weak exports amid mounting stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.47 percent to 6,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 70.5 rupees to 5,344 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell, tracking weak cues from the local spot market, and on expectations of higher output.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery eased 0.57 percent to 35,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 118 rupees to 40,220 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)