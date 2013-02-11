MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian soybeans and soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking a similar trend in overseas markets after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast for end-of-season stocks above market expectations.

* Rapeseed futures were steady as an expected rise in the output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.89 percent to close at 694.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery fell 2.04 percent to end at 3,167.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.09 percent at 3,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell by 3.45 rupees to 730.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 2 rupees to 3,327 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 5 rupees to 3,790 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended higher on bargain buying driven by hopes that demand for the sweetener will improve in the summer season, though rising supplies capped the upside.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX rose 1.31 percent to close at 3,088 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose by 5.55 rupees to 3,186.55 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rebounded from a fresh contract low hit early on Monday on some value buying which outweighed expectations of a rise in output and new season supplies.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.29 percent to close at 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 13,000 rupees.

* Jeera fell by 167 rupees to 13,697 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some fresh demand from local traders, though sluggish exports and higher carryforward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.90 percent at 6,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose by 60 rupees to 5,404 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended up on depleting stocks and thin supplies though expectations of higher production and sluggish exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.33 percent to close at 36,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 172 rupees to 40,181 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to fresh supplies from the new season crop amid weak domestic demand while expectations of a rise in output also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.88 percent to close at 3,396 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 49 rupees to 3,560 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)