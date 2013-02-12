MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher on Tuesday on lower level buying, supported by gains in overseas markets and a weak rupee.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.39 percent to end at 704 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery ended up 0.49 percent at 3,183 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.89 percent to close at 3,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.6 rupee to 731.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 5 rupees to 3,322 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 10 rupees to 3,800 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on an improvement in demand from bulk consumers in spot markets and as a drought in the key producing states is likely to trim production next year.

* The key March sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.39 percent at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose by 27 rupees to 3,214 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures bounced back from a new contract low hit early on Tuesday on some value buying though rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.

* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.61 percent higher at 13,217.5 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 12,935 rupees.

* Jeera rose by 7 rupees to 13,704 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended weak on supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks though concerns over lower output restricted the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.32 percent to close at 6,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric edged up 2 rupees to 5,406 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks and thin supplies though expectations of higher production and sluggish exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX gained 0.82 percent to close at 36,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose by 197 rupees to 40,378 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on short-covering, supported by some recovery in spot prices, though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a rise in output capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.97 percent at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up by 5 rupees to 3,565 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)