MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Wednesday, dampened by an expected rise in edible oil imports and as the country is set to produce a bumper rapeseed crop.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.25 percent to end at 695.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery ended down 0.56 percent at 3,165 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April delivery edged down 0.12 percent to 3,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 0.9 rupees to 732.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 1 rupee to 3,321 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25 rupees to 3,825 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended unchanged as hopes of an improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the approaching summer season outweighed higher supplies.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended unchanged at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell by 20 rupees to 3,194 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher, tracking a pick-up in spot markets at lower prices, though new season arrivals and expectations of a rise in output restricted the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.58 percent at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 35 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures ended higher, supported by some improvement in local demand and on expectations of lower output though supplies from the new season crop and mounting stocks limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.93 percent higher at 6,308 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 54 rupees to 5,460 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on rising supplies from the new crop and on expectations of a rise in output though some lower-level buying in spot markets supported prices.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX edged down 0.36 percent to close at 13,170 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera rose by 72 rupees to 13,776 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up as fewer stocks and thin domestic supplies aided buying though subdued exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.14 percent at 36,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 294 rupees to 40,672 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)