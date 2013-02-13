MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures eased on Wednesday, dampened by an expected rise in
edible oil imports and as the country is set to produce a bumper
rapeseed crop.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) fell 1.25 percent to end at 695.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
ended down 0.56 percent at 3,165 rupees per 100 kg,
while the rapeseed contract for April delivery edged
down 0.12 percent to 3,414 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 0.9 rupees to 732.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
down 1 rupee to 3,321 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25 rupees to 3,825 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended unchanged as hopes of an
improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the approaching
summer season outweighed higher supplies.
* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
unchanged at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell by 20 rupees to 3,194 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended higher, tracking a pick-up in
spot markets at lower prices, though new season arrivals and
expectations of a rise in output restricted the upside.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 0.58 percent at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
35 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures ended higher, supported by some
improvement in local demand and on expectations of lower output
though supplies from the new season crop and mounting stocks
limited the upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.93 percent higher at 6,308 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 54 rupees to 5,460 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on rising
supplies from the new crop and on expectations of a rise in
output though some lower-level buying in spot markets supported
prices.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX edged down 0.36 percent to close at 13,170 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Jeera rose by 72 rupees to 13,776 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up as fewer stocks and thin
domestic supplies aided buying though subdued exports weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 0.14 percent at 36,510 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 294 rupees to 40,672 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)