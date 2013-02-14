MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
ended higher on Thursday, following overnight gains in overseas
markets and on a weak rupee, though record high imports of
edible oils in January capped the upside.
* Rapeseed futures eased on an expected rise in production.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) rose 1.17 percent higher to 703.30 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
ended up 0.82 percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg, while
the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.26 percent
to 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 3.5 rupees to 735.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 21
rupees to 3,342 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose by 21 rupees to 3,846 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish demand amid rising
supplies from ongoing cane crushing and imports of raw sugar.
* The key March sugar contract on NCDEX fell 0.42
percent to close at 3,087 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar edged higher by 11 rupees to 3,205 rupees per
100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra
state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell as supplies from the new season
crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.26 percent lower at 3,440 rupees per 100
kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
35 rupees to 3,635 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some fresh selling was seen in futures after prices rose
in the last two consecutive sessions as trend is still weak,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures edged up on a pick-up in local
demand and on expectations of lower output though fresh supplies
from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks capped
the gains.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.22 percent higher at 6,322 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose by 11 rupees to 5,471 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on some
fresh overseas enquiries though the new season supplies and
expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX rose 0.91 percent to close at 13,290 rupees per 100
kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as slack exports due to higher
prices in the international market though thin stocks and some
local demand limited the downside.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended down 1.04 percent at 36,130 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot pepper rose 34 rupees to 40,706 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)