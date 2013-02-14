MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended higher on Thursday, following overnight gains in overseas markets and on a weak rupee, though record high imports of edible oils in January capped the upside.

* Rapeseed futures eased on an expected rise in production.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.17 percent higher to 703.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery ended up 0.82 percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.26 percent to 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 3.5 rupees to 735.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 21 rupees to 3,342 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 21 rupees to 3,846 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and imports of raw sugar.

* The key March sugar contract on NCDEX fell 0.42 percent to close at 3,087 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged higher by 11 rupees to 3,205 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell as supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.26 percent lower at 3,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 35 rupees to 3,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh selling was seen in futures after prices rose in the last two consecutive sessions as trend is still weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures edged up on a pick-up in local demand and on expectations of lower output though fresh supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks capped the gains.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.22 percent higher at 6,322 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose by 11 rupees to 5,471 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on some fresh overseas enquiries though the new season supplies and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.91 percent to close at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as slack exports due to higher prices in the international market though thin stocks and some local demand limited the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended down 1.04 percent at 36,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 34 rupees to 40,706 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)