Feb 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on Friday on fresh overseas enquiries and a pick-up in spot demand though rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.

* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX)rose 1.94 percent to end at 13,547.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera rose by 145 rupees to 13,920 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose, supported by depleting stocks and thin supplies though tepid exports due to higher prices weighed.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended up 2.70 percent at 37,105 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper edged up 31.5 rupees to 40,737.5 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher on some spot demand and on expectations of lower output, though supplies from the new season crop restricted the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.44 percent higher at 6,350 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose tracking an improvement in spot demand at lower prices though concerns over higher imports, new season arrivals and expectations of a rise in output capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.54 percent at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 26 rupees to 3,661 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended up on some value buying supported by hopes of an improvement in demand due to the approaching summer season outweighing rising supplies in the ongoing cane crushing season.

* The key sugar contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.36 percent higher at 3,098 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,066 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar fell by 5 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Some fresh buying was seen in sugar futures towards the end. The March contract may test resistance at 3,140 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains, supported by a weak rupee and an upside in overseas prices, though record high imports of edible oils in January limited the rise.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.86 percent to end at 709.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery ended up 0.99 percent at 3,222.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April delivery ended up 1.55 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 1.5 rupees to 737.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 12 rupees to 3,354 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 54 rupees to 3,900 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)