Feb 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures
ended higher on Friday on fresh overseas enquiries and a pick-up
in spot demand though rising supplies from the new crop and
expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.
* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start
arriving in February.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX)rose
1.94 percent to end at 13,547.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera rose by 145 rupees to 13,920 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose, supported by depleting stocks
and thin supplies though tepid exports due to higher prices
weighed.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 2.70 percent at 37,105 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper edged up 31.5 rupees to 40,737.5 rupees per
100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended higher on some spot demand and
on expectations of lower output, though supplies from the new
season crop restricted the upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX rose 0.44 percent higher at 6,350 rupees
per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose tracking an improvement in spot
demand at lower prices though concerns over higher imports, new
season arrivals and expectations of a rise in output capped the
gains.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 1.54 percent at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by
26 rupees to 3,661 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended up on some value buying supported
by hopes of an improvement in demand due to the approaching
summer season outweighing rising supplies in the ongoing cane
crushing season.
* The key sugar contract for March delivery on the
NCDEX ended 0.36 percent higher at 3,098 rupees per 100 kg,
after falling to 3,066 rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot sugar fell by 5 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Some fresh buying was seen in sugar futures towards the
end. The March contract may test resistance at 3,140 rupees,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains, supported
by a weak rupee and an upside in overseas prices, though record
high imports of edible oils in January limited the rise.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX rose 0.86 percent to end at 709.35 rupees
per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
ended up 0.99 percent at 3,222.5 rupees per 100 kg,
while the rapeseed contract for April delivery ended up
1.55 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 1.5 rupees to 737.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
up 12 rupees to 3,354 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 54 rupees to 3,900 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)